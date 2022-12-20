Jumping the bin, slamming Qatar and praising Cobh – Roy Keane’s top five moments of the 2022 World Cup

Roy Keane has been an outspoken critic of the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Getty Images

Former Ireland captain Roy Keane enthralled viewers all over the world with heartfelt discussion and clever jokes throughout Qatar 2022.

Here are five of his standout moments.

1 - ‘The World Cup shouldn’t be here’

In the opening week of the finals, Keane summed up his feelings superbly on the many controversies surrounding Qatar 2022.

The nation criminalises same-sex relationships, while allegations of corruption in Qatar’s bidding process overshadowed the build-up to the tournament. Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers fell under the spotlight too, following allegations that thousands died constructing the brand-new stadiums.

“The World Cup shouldn’t be here. It shouldn’t be here,” Keane said, working as a pundit for ITV at Argentina v Saudi Arabia.

“The corruption, regarding Fifa, you’ve got a country, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people. You can’t treat people like that. You have to treat people with decency,” said Keane.

2 - Jumping over a bin

A clip of Keane went viral on social media after he netted a winning goal in an ITV v BBC match earlier this month.

The 51-year-old whipped off his t-shirt and wheeled away in celebration, before he jumped over a bin and was embraced by his teammates.

“I’m feeling it, my knees have been really sore. Huge regrets about jumping the bin,” he laughed afterwards.

3 - Brazil’s dancing

Following Brazil’s 4-1 last 16 victory over South Korea, Keane wasn’t pleased about the behaviour of the five-time champions while celebrating.

Brazil broke out into dances every time they hit the net, and Keane believed it was highly disrespectful to the opposition.

“I can't believe what I'm watching, I can't believe what I'm watching, it's like watching Strictly,” said Keane on ITV afterwards.

“I don't like this. People say it's their culture. But I think that's really disrespecting the opposition."

4 - Shout out to Cobh Ramblers

Keane spent a season with the Rams in the 1989/1990 campaign before signing for Nottingham Forest. The Cork native was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame last month, and gave the First Division club a shout out live on ITV.

“I had one year with Cobh Ramblers which was brilliant. It was a great education for me and they’re 100 years old this year, so well done to them.

“I’ve always said I’ve been very lucky in my career. Going to Cobh for the year was a great help for me in terms of my development,” said Keane.

5 - This World Cup is stained

In the build-up to the final between France and Argentina, Keane issued one last condemnation of the controversial tournament, saying Qatar’s human rights record and the allegations of corruption meant this World Cup was 'stained’.

“The football’s been great, but the football was always going to be great, because you’ve got world-class players, but it is stained.”