Joe Lycett’s £10,000 shredding stunt is no skin off David Beckham’s nose – but who cares?

British comedian’s expensive protest to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues doesn’t seem to have bothered the Qatar World Cup ambassador

Former England captain David Beckham ahead of the opening World Cup match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Expand
A still image taken from the Twitter feed of comedian Joe Lycett appearing to shred £10,000 of his own money. Photo: Joe Lycett/PA Wire Expand
Gary Neville was humiliated over his work in Qatar when he appeared as host on a recent edition of BBC comedy quiz show Have I Got News For You Expand

Sean O'Grady

According to the cringey Tesco Christmas advert, the UK is suffering from a “joy shortage”. Unarguable, I’d say, but not especially relieved by Joe Lycett, which is not what you’d expect from the TV funnyman.

I’ve just watched him dressed up in a kind of Sesame Street/Big Bird costume and (apparently) chuck £10,000 into a wood shredder. He has since confirmed he did not ACTUALLY shred all that cash.

