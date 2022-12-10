‘It’s unacceptable for an Argentine to referee our game’ – Pepe’s ref rant after shock Portugal defeat

Portugal stalwart Pepe hit out at referee Facundo Tello after his team’s shock 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the World Cup quarter-final.

A header from Youssef En-Nesyri before half time was enough for Morocco to become the first African team to ever reach the semi-final stage, but in the aftermath of the match Pepe laid the blame for Portugal’s defeat at the feet of the Argentine referee.

Pepe’s rant comes 24 hours after Argentina players hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz for his handling of their quarter-final against the Netherlands, which the Argentines won on penalties.

Speaking to the media after Morocco’s surprise victory, Pepe said:

“It’s unacceptable for an Argentine referee to referee our game. After what happened yesterday, with Messi talking, all of Argentina was talking and the referee comes here to blow the whistle. I’m not saying that he comes here conditioned ... but what did we play the second half? We weren’t allowed to play the second half.

"I can bet that Argentina will be champions.”

Meanwhile, Portugal boss Fernando Santos insisted he had no regrets about leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting line-up for their World Cup quarter-final loss to Morocco.

Having dropped Ronaldo for the 6-1 victory over Switzerland and seen his replacement Goncalo Ramos score a hat-trick, Santos stuck with the same team.

Santos sent on Ronaldo early in the second half but he made little impact and walked off the pitch in tears at the end of the 1-0 defeat, his last chance of a World Cup winners’ medal surely gone.

Santos defended his team selection, saying: “No regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano’s a great player. He came on when we thought that was necessary.”

Ronaldo’s appearance was his 196th international appearance, equalling the men’s world record of Kuwait’s Badr Al-Mutawa.

Joao Felix proved the biggest danger for Portugal and he twice forced impressive saves out of Morocco keeper Bono, while Pepe had a golden chance to equalise with almost the last kick of the game.

“Of course our players are distressed, they are upset,” said Santos. “We are even more upset because we know we have skilful players and we were expecting to give more joy to the Portuguese people.

“We knew the challenges we would face, especially in terms of defensive strategy. We tried to make the game hard for our opponents but we were not successful.

“Obviously we also need to give credit to the Moroccan squad. I think it’s not fair for us to lose but that’s football.”