‘It’s a huge setback for Harry Kane… he fluffed his lines’ – Roy Keane gives his verdict after England defeat

England are out of the World Cup after a dramatic 2-1 defeat to France and Roy Keane says Harry Kane’s costly penalty miss is a ‘huge setback’ for the striker.

Kane had the chance to level things up in the closing stages of the quarter-final clash, but despite having already converted a penalty earlier in the second half, he skied his second effort.

Speaking on ITV after the game, Keane said:

“For all the disappointments, you’d still ask him to take the next one. He’s a brilliant player, a brilliant professional.

“But it’s a huge setback for him, you’d think he’d hit the target but he fluffed his lines.”

Keane felt defeat was harsh on England.

He said: “It’s brutal. I thought England were outstanding. They covered well and were the better team but you have to give France credit for finding a way to win when they weren’t at their best. That’s what it’s about but it’s really tough on England.”

Neville also felt for Kane after his penalty miss.

He said on ITV: “I’m absolutely gutted for Harry Kane and gutted for the lads. They played really well in the second half.

“It was a 50-50 game and we’ve just come out the wrong side.

“You wouldn’t want anyone else to take that penalty. It would have made him England’s greatest-ever goalscorer.

“The heartbreak. They’ve worked so hard through all the qualifying games and have now got to wait four years to do it again.”