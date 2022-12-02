‘It is our fault’ – Hansi Flick insists Germany have only themselves to blame for early World Cup exit

Germany's head coach Hansi Flick reacts during the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Germany's Kai Havertz looks dejected after the FIFA World Cup Group E match at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Thursday December 1, 2022.
Germany look dejected after the FIFA World Cup Group E match at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Thursday December 1, 2022.
“There are so many reasons [for Germany’s exit], but I am not looking to find excuses. We did not have a lot of time to train, but it is not down to that. We fulfilled our duty today and went off the pitch with a victory, but the result could have been better.”
Flick has only been Germany head coach for 18 months following his appointment after their last-16 defeat to England at last summer’s European Championship.
But in the wake of Germany’s group-stage departure – their second in as many World Cups – questions will be asked about his suitability for the role.
Questioned over his future, Flick replied: “Honestly, we have just been eliminated, but if you know me and know my team, you know that we can get up quickly and recover from that. That is very important and very decisive for the future.
“In light of the 2024 European Championship, it is difficult to talk about that right after an elimination. Now we need to assess our work here at the World Cup, head into a different direction, and this is the next step that we are going to undertake and we will do that very soon.”
Yeltsin Tejeda and Juan Pablo Vargas – whose effort later went down as a Manuel Neuer own goal – struck in the second half to overturn Serge Gnabry’s opener and leave Costa Rica 20 minutes away from for the next stage, which would have sent Spain packing.
However, Havertz netted twice before Niclas Fullkrug scored Germany’s fourth.
“I am leaving with a feeling of sadness,” said Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez. “The feeling is tough to experience, especially as a coach, and even tougher to experience in a World Cup.
“But this is us, this is Costa Rica. We were ourselves against Japan, and again today, and the most important thing is that we have room for development, so many young players with a great future ahead of them. So I am very calm and we can leave with our heads held high.”