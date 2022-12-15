| -4.3°C Dublin

It is Messi vs Mbappe, PSG star vs PSG star - and a World Cup final for the ages

France's Theo Hernandez scores their first goal. Photo: Dylan Martinez/Reuters Expand

France's Theo Hernandez scores their first goal. Photo: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Sam Wallace

For the Frenchmen now contemplating a second successive World Cup, and of course Kylian Mbappe, a place among the greats beckons: only 21 men in history have won it more than once, and only four of them were European.

Sunday’s final against Argentina will no doubt be viewed in some quarters as Mbappe against Lionel Messi, and what it means for their respective places in the great canon of the game.

