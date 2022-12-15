It is Messi vs Mbappe, PSG star vs PSG star - and a World Cup final for the ages

For the Frenchmen now contemplating a second successive World Cup, and of course Kylian Mbappe, a place among the greats beckons: only 21 men in history have won it more than once, and only four of them were European.

Sunday’s final against Argentina will no doubt be viewed in some quarters as Mbappe against Lionel Messi, and what it means for their respective places in the great canon of the game.

For Mbappe to be a double World Cup winner at the age of 23 would mean only Pele, the one man to have won the World Cup three times, would stand above him. For Messi, at 35, it means something different and defeating the defending champions would be his crowning glory.

This France team have not blinked in the toughest moments in this competition, and it was the same against the Atlas Lions whose fans filled the stadium in the desert. Illness had denied Didier Deschamps’ two key players in Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano but this Les Bleus squad runs deep and it was eventually substitute Randal Kolo Muani who scored the second.

A hard night for Morocco who fought valiantly despite their plans being turned upside down by the fifth-minute French goal, brilliantly taken by the full-back Theo Hernandez. They had to adapt from their patient strategy to repel France and by the second half were obliged to go on the front foot.

They did so boldly, seizing the chance of a lifetime with 51 per cent possession to France’s 34. At full-time they toppled almost to a man to the ground and many of their opponents first went among them to offer condolences.

This had been an exceptional effort from the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech and that old wizard once of St Mary’s, Sofiane Boufal. The centre-half Jawad El Yamiq, of Real Valladolid, had another one of the games of his life. It was not enough but this France side is just so capable. That second goal was created by Mbappe, his presence in the area sucking in defenders and creating the possibility of a chance.

There had been moments in the first half when it looked like Walid Regragui’s players might be overwhelmed. France played them shrewdly. They allowed the centre-halves to take the ball and of those two, Romain Saiss, once of Wolverhampton Wanderers, did not look fit. He would later be substituted. West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd was named in the first XI and then withdrawn before kick-off.

On those terms, and with Olivier Giroud standing on the pass to Amrabat in midfield, it was a struggle for Morocco. France caught them early with a ball circulated left to right and down the right channel to Antoine Griezmann who turned El Yamiq and cut it back for Mbappe. He was never able to get a clean shot off but the deflected hit fell high and awkward at the back post for Hernandez and he finished beautifully, first time, with his left foot.

Once again it was Griezmann who had been outstanding in finding space and later closing down the options for Morocco in possession. Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate came in for Upamecano and did well enough to keep his place for the final. Youssouf Fofana, from Monaco, replaced Rabiot and it is obvious the quality runs deep.

After the goal it was clear the 4-5-1 formation that Morocco had settled into would now be obliged to take some risks. As Saiss’ injury got the better of him even Giroud was able to accelerate away and struck the post. This felt like the moments when the game could have been won early but Morocco survived. They rode out a few moments, including a chance for Mbappe.

When Morocco did find a way through the France press they were dangerous. Their right side is their strongest with Chelsea’s Ziyech and the Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi behind him.

Ziyech’s delivery from corners and free-kicks at the end of the first half put France under pressure. Incredibly from a corner that France half-cleared to El Yamiq, the centre-half struck Hugo Lloris’s post with a perfectly executed overhead kick.

​Regragui’s side were never out of it. He made bold changes and one of his subs Yahya Attiat-Allah was at the heart of a couple of chances coming in from the left. Later another, Abderrazak Hamdallah, would turn past Raphael Varane in the box only to have the ball stolen away by Jules Kounde.

Deschamps waited longer to make changes. Giroud came off on 65 minutes and Mbappe switched to the central role. Marcus Thuram came on down the left and re-energised that side. Mbappe, who had been on one gallop of astonishing speed that ended in a lunge from Amrabat, had been quiet for a period. Thuram’s arrival gave France new impetus and it was with 11 regulation minutes left that they finally struck again.

It was Mbappe who made the difference in a crowded area. He burst past one defender and immediately three were drawn into him. His shot was deflected but it fell perfectly at the back post to Kolo Muani, an Eintracht Frankfurt striker who had been on the pitch less than a minute for Ousmane Dembele. There was a fight to the end from Morocco, and a late chance that Kounde took off the line. France finished with just two attempts on target all game, and both they had were made count.