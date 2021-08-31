| 13.1°C Dublin

Ireland need to play a game that disrupts Portugal’s style and causes them problems

Richard Dunne

Ireland players train during an Ireland training session at Estádio Algarve in Faro, Portugal ahead of tomorrow evening's clash. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland players train during an Ireland training session at Estádio Algarve in Faro, Portugal ahead of tomorrow evening's clash. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

I had just broken into the Ireland team when we went to Portugal for a World Cup qualifier 21 years ago.

We’d been drawn in the group with Holland and Portugal, so as a player you think, it’s a tough group. But we had a very talented squad – when you look back at it, we had players at the top end of the Premier League then.

Maybe we should have had more belief in ourselves then but still, when it’s Portugal away, you wonder how you’ll cope. I didn’t go into the game expecting to lose but we knew it would be a tough game; the belief was there because of the players we had in that team, and the draw in Holland a month earlier had given us even more confidence.

