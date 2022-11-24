| 11.1°C Dublin

Iran told by FIFA to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand against Wales

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collides with Iran's Majid Hosseini, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Expand
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand sits injured on the pitch after suffering a collision during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Picture date: Monday November 21, 2022. Expand

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collides with Iran's Majid Hosseini, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand sits injured on the pitch after suffering a collision during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Picture date: Monday November 21, 2022.

Jamie Gardner

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England.

Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.

Beiranvand eventually left the field (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Beiranvand eventually left the field (Mike Egerton/PA)

The PA news agency understands FIFA has been in daily contact with the Iranian federation since the injury and have told them that they should follow the concussion protocol and not allow Beiranvand to play.

Iran’s team doctor has the final say, but FIFA is taking the matter extremely seriously and has stressed to the federation in the strongest terms that he should not play.

Brain injury charity Headway said it was “an utter disgrace” that Beiranvand had been allowed to play on against England.

