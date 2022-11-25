| 8.8°C Dublin

Iran 2 Wales 0 – player ratings: Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey slump in stunning defeat

WAYNE HENNESSEY: Made one good save to keep out Saeid Ezatolahi but was sent off after totally misjudging a through-ball and clattering into Mehdi Taremi – 4.

CHRIS MEPHAM: Like Rodon too often having to put in last-ditch challenges and headers – 6.

JOE RODON: Another player guilty of poor distribution, in his case Hennessey saved his skin by saving low from Ezatolahi – 6.

BEN DAVIES: Some important blocks, and almost scored with a rocket of a shot in the second half which was brilliantly kept out by Iran goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini – 7.

CONNOR ROBERTS: Almost gifted Iran the lead in the first half with a dreadful pass inside, with only VAR saving him. Distribution and decision-making questionable – 5.

NECO WILLIAMS: Failed to take advantage of a decent first-half opening which could have changed the shape of the game – 6.

ETHAN AMPADU: A bad afternoon for the Spezia player, with his passing letting him down in central midfield – 5.

AARON RAMSEY: Never got a grip on midfield and poor with his distribution and set-piece play – 5.

HARRY WILSON: One of the more impressive figures in midfield, had one good effort deflected over – 7.

KIEFFER MOORE: Worked hard up front with little reward – 6.

GARETH BALE: Extremely quiet by his high standards, and was hardly in the game at all – 5.

SUBSTITUTES:

DANIEL JAMES (for Wilson, 58): Sparkled initially when he came on but by the end was also misplacing passes – 6.

BRENNAN JOHNSON (for Roberts 58): Provided more attacking threat than Roberts, but ultimately failed to make a telling impact – 6.

JOE ALLEN (for Ampadu 77): His poor clearance led to Iran’s first goal in the 98th minute – 5.

DANNY WARD (for Ramsey 87): Could do nothing about the two goals he conceded – 6.

