| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In the absence of Senegal’s Sadio Mane, England have a golden ticket into the World Cup quarter-finals

Paul McGrath

Three Lions’ attacking threat and its strong bench will roll over Africans

Harry Kane (right) and Bukayo Saka are just two of England's attacking threat. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire. Expand
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, looks on during the England Training Session at Al Wakrah Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Expand

Close

Harry Kane (right) and Bukayo Saka are just two of England's attacking threat. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Harry Kane (right) and Bukayo Saka are just two of England's attacking threat. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, looks on during the England Training Session at Al Wakrah Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, looks on during the England Training Session at Al Wakrah Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

/

Harry Kane (right) and Bukayo Saka are just two of England's attacking threat. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

I saw it written the other day that Senegal would be well able to beat England this evening if Sadio Mane was playing.

And there’s more than a grain of truth in that.

Most Watched

Privacy