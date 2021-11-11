In pictures: Ronaldo gives young fan the shirt off his back after she runs onto pitch

Portugal and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a young fan’s day after she ran onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium just after the full-time whistle.

Not only did the schoolgirl get a hug from her hero, she came away with the shirt off his back.

Ireland impressed as they took on Portugal in front of the first full-capacity crowd since the Covid pandemic hit.

The nil-all draw means the Boys in Green have now gone five games unbeaten.

Shelbourne Football Club said the girl who ran onto the pitch was one of its own players, Addison Whelan, who plays under-13 for the Dublin club.

In a Tweet, the club posted a picture, saying: “Shelbourne U13 player Addison Whelan gets Ronaldo’s jersey.”

Ronaldo failed to repeat the magic that saw him score two late goals and deny Ireland a famous victory in their last meeting – but the 50,000 supporters didn’t mind.

Ireland, whose own hopes of making it to the finals were effectively over two months ago, took home a point which means they can finish third with a win in Luxembourg at the weekend.

And while that represents scant consolation, the unfortunate defeat to Portugal in Faro in September is now their only loss in nine games.