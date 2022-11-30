‘I’m not being paid to be here’ – Irish supporter who received award from Qatar defends fan initiative

An Irish supporter who has received an award from Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy on account of his contribution to their Fan Leader programme says he paid his own way to the tournament and defended the initiative that has come under fire.

Limerick man Gary Spain, a football fanatic who is attending his ninth World Cup, was invited to participate in the project led by the Qatari agency responsible for the tournament after complaining about price gouging when he tried to book accommodation almost a year and a half ago.

He ended up being the only Irish representative in a scheme that caused an outcry after it was reported that selected fans from competing countries were having their flights and lodgings covered in exchange for being enthusiastic about the controversial event on social media.

A proposed daily allowance payment for these fans, to cover food and drink, was removed from the arrangement in the days before the competition started with negative publicity cited.

Spain says that he has paid for his own flights, tickets and accommodation and has not been asked to put anything on social media while in Qatar.

However, he did receive an all-expenses trip to last year’s Arab Cup on account of his contribution to the project and recorded social media content around that but says his World Cup trip – where he will take in a large number of games including a €1,500 package that includes a ticket for the final – has been paid for out of his own pocket.

Fan Leader participants were invited to an awards dinner last week and to the opening match of the competition.

Spain was honoured by the Supreme Committee at the awards event where there was a category for fans from countries who hadn’t qualified.

The winner says he was ‘gobsmacked’ when his name was called out.

Spain’s involvement stemmed from an e-mail he wrote in 2021 after accommodation he had booked via a third party site was cancelled by a local host with a new rate at ten times the price then quoted as a solution.

“I found the email for the fan engagement team of the Supreme Committee and said ‘I’ve had a very bad experience’ – I detailed it all. I said it would give a very bad impression of your country if this is going to be allowed to happen,” says Spain.

He received a call out of the blue from an Englishman, Danny Harris, who said the organisers were looking for this type of feedback. Spain was then invited into a series of Zoom calls with fans from around the globe, with the prospect of a trip to the Arab Cup for a selection of participants mentioned.

“They signed me up as the Ireland Fan Leader,” he said, “As far as I know I’m the only one that ever got involved from Ireland. It was one from smaller countries, a few from the bigger countries. Then it changed when people qualified.

“I was happy to get involved. I enjoyed the Zoom calls. I didn’t expect to get invited to the Arab Cup. Some of the people they brought had a big internet presence. I don’t have that but pretty much everyone that was active in those calls got invited.”

Spain was part of a delegation of 44 from 29 countries that attended and he says they were very well treated.

He says they were invited to give feedback and questions were raised, in particular from the English representatives, about concerns around human rights, the Qatari treatment of the LGBTQ+ community and also issues around access to alcohol.

Spain says they were told that everybody would be welcome in the country.

It’s understood that the 31 visiting nations were given the opportunity to bring 50 fans each but there’s a grey area around how these were selected and this has been a factor in tensions around the concept.

Spain was removed from that process because Ireland did not make it Qatar and he went ahead and planned a trip off his own bat.

“I’m not being paid to be here or being asked to tweet anything,” says Spain, who lists himself as Qatar Fan Leader on his Twitter profile and had used the #IAmAFan hashtag preferred by the organisers in the run-up to the finals.

He asserted he has enjoyed the World Cup experience apart from issues with the FIFA ticketing app as part of a move away from printed tickets towards digital tickets for access to stadiums.

In the first week, technical issues caused serious problems and Spain estimates that thousands of fans have missed games as a consequence due to long queues at support centres. “I have friends who were trying to do two games a day who decided to skip one because they couldn’t risk missing their own country’s game,” said Spain.

The well-known Ireland supporter has received some criticism online for his involvement in the scheme.

He says he respects concerns that people have about the staging of the tournament in Qatar but asserted that this own experience had been positive – and feedback from the wider group around problems at stadiums (fans with rainbow hats and symbols were prevented from accessing early games) centred around the behaviour of security staff.

“I obviously appreciate that we live in a free democracy and I fully support workers rights, women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights,” he said.

“I understand and respect those that want nothing to do with countries that don’t meet western European standards.

“Once the Department of Foreign Affairs considers it safe and appropriate to visit a country, my thoughts are to go and engage with people.

“Football is the world game and I firmly believe it belongs to the whole world. This includes the Arab world and the Islamic world. This century has seen a first Asian and first African World Cup. While I’m glad FIFA has changed the way these tournaments are awarded, I believe the tournament needs to go to new areas.”