Sometimes a philosophy of shadows is worth more than the life work of a cynic.

Stephen Kenny will never be a Ustinov or Sellers at the microphone, but he has at least the dignity of believing in something. The Ireland manager might have endured another trying night here and, in a thinly populated stadium, that would have made for predictably trying acoustics.

But this was never a collision of equals and Ireland’s achievement in digging out an improbable draw against Serbia re-affirming their status as one of Europe’s most sophisticated forces felt like a possible watershed.

From the moment Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s 20th-minute header found the Lansdowne Road end net, Kenny’s young team knew they were in treacherous waters.

But they kept playing, kept holding their conviction when playing out through the aggressive press of a team carrying high-end attacking threat.

It will hurt Kenny that it was a set-piece concession, but this was a game in which Ireland played with the courage their manager demands, courage that others consider naivety. Another defeat would have guaranteed a deepening of the chorus for change.

Yet that is an old chorus surely carrying too many echoes of our past now.

In other words, another Irish manager existing in what becomes an interrogatory world, needled by a media inclined always to see the next game as some momentous point of intersection.

Those of us with many miles on the clock can’t but recognise familiar rhythms in every twist and turn. The change in tone at press-conferences.

The slow fraying of what begins as an amiable enough exercise into something spiky and adversarial. The bad weather building inside so many heads.

One difference this time is that Kenny has been trying to sell something genuinely different. Yes tomorrow is important in his world, but not as much as next year or the year after or – more specifically in his case – 2024.

And there’s something a little last-century about our appetite to bend the narrative away from that, to italicise a game like last night’s as ‘make or break’ or ‘must-win’ for team No 47 in the current FIFA rankings against team No 29.

A ‘must-win’ in other words for one whose preferred striker is a Norwich reserve against a team whose current No 2 was, reputedly, the subject of a recent £50m bid from Manchester City.

Adam Idah and Dusan Vlahovic are in very different phases of their careers, yet the atmosphere around Kenny’s Ireland now has become blind to such specifics. Vlahovic, as it happened, partnered Aleksandar Mitrovic in attack, a doubling down it seemed on Serbian coach Dragan Stojkovic’s promise to inflict “beautiful football” on their beleaguered hosts.

And they carried ominous threat in every movement with Dusan Tadic, especially, a master locksmith in the pocket.

But for Gavin Bazunu’s brilliance, Mitrovic might have had a hat-trick, two saves in the 57th and 59th minutes leaving the Fulham striker visibly startled. Yes Ireland, even a transitional Ireland, should be winning home games against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

But the idea that failure to do so demanded some grasping return to the utilitarianism of old just smacks of irrationality.

Is it not, at least, refreshing that the manager aspires to something different given the resolute short-termism of all we’ve known in the past? A past not exactly soaring in achievement? No question, Kenny’s attempted revolution needs greater tactical coherence and, with that, consistency.

But he has also encountered rotten luck in his time at the helm (Séamus Coleman’s absence through injury last night just the latest in a gloomy sequence). So the idea that what’s needed now is yet another infusion of Championship-level pragmatism is surely profoundly depressing.

Nobody imagines that Kenny might turn this limited, workmanlike group into something akin to Guardiola’s all-passing or Klopp’s all-pressing masterpieces.

But is it not better to have an element of innovation and authentic ambition woven into a team’s personality rather than just trying to set up defensively as some kind of immovable barge?

For too long, Irish football has been a perpetual study in tactical blandness, just a repetition of old ways, old language, old limitations until consternation inevitably registers at the very ends of the earth when each new journey stalls.

Given the extraordinary challenges faced, it feels like Kenny is still just trying to establish basecamp here.

He was appointed in a convoluted way by an organisation still mired in Himalayan debut thanks to the dysfunction of old.

And true, even on a, sun-kindled Dublin evening, no-one needed reminding that the Association has maybe never before been more urgently in need of a team that the public believes in.

But the people see through tokenism too and the idea of jettisoning Kenny’s ambition for some lower league presence with a doctorate in sandbagging won’t wash either. Remember, ambition has always been laughing gas to career cynics.

If the taste is for Armageddon in a lined rectangle, let Kenny go when his contract ends next summer. But if the appetite is for something organic to grow here, then it’s surely time for the Association to make that commitment.

It isn’t as if the list of possible alternatives is gilt-edged.