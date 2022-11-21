‘I wouldn’t make a stance to threaten my World Cup place’ – Packie Bonner on ugly dilemmas facing players in Qatar

Soccer legend Packie Bonner returned to Ireland today alongside fellow former Irish international Stephen Hunt for the Ladbrokes Bandwagon Bar, an exclusive World Cup viewing party

Hideous times for a beautiful game.

“Everything has been ugly in the build-up,” says former Ireland star Stephen Hunt.

It is saying something when Iran’s browbeaten crew demonstrate more bravery than the nation who once believed its bulldog spirit helped defeat fascism.

By not singing their anthem, the Iranians demonstrated more powerful empathy than their opponents, whose mealy-mouthed dissembling betrayed not courage, but cowardice.

Another reminder that there are multiple moral wars raging during this World Cup and almost as many arguments as to who should be fighting them.

Neither FIFA nor Qatar, of course. But the protesting supporters? Iran manager Carlos Queiroz suggested they should have stayed at home.

Iran striker Sardar Azmoun almost did, saying before the tournament: “Being left out of the World Cup squad? That is worth sacrificing for one strand of Iranian women’s hair. Shame on you who kill people so easily. Long live Iranian women.”

But he relented, like every other player with or without a moral conscience at this tainted World Cup.

Nonetheless, his anthemic silence, an example of the World Cup allowing its platform to be exploited for good, might arouse rather more violent repercussions for his family at home than the possibility of a yellow card for Harry Kane or Gareth Bale.

And yet as Ireland manager Stephen Kenny asked last week, ahead of his visit to Qatar to scout European Championship qualification rivals France and Holland, who draws the line?

And, given it keeps on shifting, where does one draw it?

Packie Bonner played in two World Cups – his famous save from Daniel Timofte yesterday recognised by the Ladbrokes Bandwagon Bar in Dublin as the country’s most iconic moment – but would he have sacrificed such an historic moment on a high altar of principle?

Would the nation who supported him?

“I certainly would be on the side of the people now,” says Bonner.

“But would I made a decision against the hierarchy making rules and regulations? It’s difficult.

“Would I make a stance that might prevent you playing? No, you want to play in a World Cup. That’s your job and entitlement and nobody should be taking that away from you.

"I think the FA are trying to protect the players. But it’s madness. This is not what a World Cup should be like.

“It’s not a good look for the game. I don’t understand it to be honest.

“They’re all young men. And they’ve so many people around them. But they’re steely and have a mind of their own too.”

The Donegal man, now one of 12 FAI Board members, was amongst those who signed off on Kenny’s trip to Qatar and is keen to make the distinction between business and pleasure.

“He has to go and watch the teams, that’s his job,” says Bonner, who flips the question. “If you were asked to go, would you?”

Confirming that Daniel McDonnell is there for Independent.ie to report, Bonner expands, “That’s Stephen’s role, to do his particular job.

“He has to concentrate on getting all the analysis done. It’s easy to say you can just watch it all on the TV but I do analysis work off tube and it’s never the same as being there,” he said.

“And then people will question if he didn’t go why he wasn’t going. He has to do what’s right for the team.”

Eleven years since the Qatar World Cup was unveiled to a shocked world, the global reaction since has been glacial.

Even as late as last year, when Qatar visited Dublin, the FAI refused to get entangled in the issue of migrant worker rights when contacted by this writer. And yet the streets were hardly thronged with protesters.

The FAI did release a statement last week ahead of what they oddly called the “Tournament” in which they declared their protests but it was too late and too lily-livered.

Bonner disagrees with me but at the same time wonders aloud if it could have been still stronger.

“The thing I would say is that these decisions were made in 2010, we weren’t there, the Board wasn’t there," he said.

“Not many of us were thinking about it then, were you?”

We knew it was corrupt…

“Well the money think has been going on for ever more throughout time, that’s always been the case.

“The real hope is that this might show things up to make things better in the future. That we’re all in this together, football is the sport we want to be playing.”

In another corner of the bar, Stephen Hunt tells us of an Indian colleague in his agency business who has also wondered where the sudden rush of idealism has sprung from.

Why now and why here?

“He told me that his country has millions of workers who go to Dubai under the similar conditions and contracts shared by those who were working in Qatar," he said.

“They know the conditions they are working under but nobody should come home in a coffin. Do we question the 16 million who go to Dubai from India and yet we still watch out golf and our Formula One, and everything else?”

“The FA came out strongly two days ago to test the waters. Then we saw the whole Budweiser thing and that surprised me.

“But there is a sense that they’re all over it now and they have the power, it is too late. The players should have been allowed to wear the armbands but the Qataris didn’t want it to happen and it’s their World Cup.

“They can still put the armbands on the physios. That will attract attention, it will make them feel they’re engaging.

“By putting an armband on somebody, is it really going to change their opinion over there. If they’re doing what they want with Budweiser, are they going to be affected by an armband? Are we really doing it for them?”

You press Hunt on the point that surely it is not just to shine a light on LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar, but for the rest of the world, including a United States reeling from a the grisly gun killings on a Colorado gay club.

“Yes, it shows us that we’re not like them. We don’t do things that way. But we’re no experts on this either," he said.

“We’ve come a long way in a shot space of time, whether it is Ireland or the UK or Europe. We’ve had to improve our human rights.

“It’s okay putting an armband on but you can still go down the road and get abuse as that community will tell you. We can all be better. It’s unfortunate it ended up this way.

“If I was a player, to go into a tournament in the first-half with a booking is very tough. Especially for the star captains like Kane and Bale, guys who are getting paid to perform and be scrutinised.”

And so the games go on and somewhere perhaps in the desert sands, a line is being drawn.