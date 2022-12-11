‘I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country’ – Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on World Cup agony

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he would never turn his back on his country after Portugal bowed out of the World Cup with a shock defeat to Morocco.

Ronaldo left the pitch in tears and went straight down the tunnel after coming on at half time and failing to ignite a comeback.

Portugal were forced to deny reports that Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup after he was dropped for the 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16 and now, in a written statement, Ronaldo has insisted he would “never turn my back on my colleagues and my country”.

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career,” he wrote.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

“Sadly yesterday (Friday) the dream ended. It’s not worth reacting in the heat of the moment. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

“Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted... Now, it’s hoping that time will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions.”

Portugal boss Fernando Santos insisted he had no regrets about leaving Ronaldo out of the starting line-up for their World Cup quarter-final loss to Morocco.

Having dropped Ronaldo for the 6-1 victory over Switzerland and seen his replacement Goncalo Ramos score a hat-trick, Santos stuck with the same team.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Morocco ahead in the first half and Santos sent on Ronaldo early in the second but he made little impact and walked off the pitch in tears at the end of the 1-0 defeat, his last chance of a World Cup winners’ medal surely gone.

Santos defended his team selection, saying: “No regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano’s a great player. He came on when we thought that was necessary.”

Ronaldo’s appearance was his 196th international appearance, equalling the men’s world record of Kuwait’s Badr Al-Mutawa.

Joao Felix proved the biggest danger for Portugal and he twice forced impressive saves out of Morocco keeper Bono, while Pepe had a golden chance to equalise with almost the last kick of the game.

“Of course our players are distressed, they are upset,” said Santos. “We are even more upset because we know we have skilful players and we were expecting to give more joy to the Portuguese people.

“We knew the challenges we would face, especially in terms of defensive strategy. We tried to make the game hard for our opponents but we were not successful.

“Obviously we also need to give credit to the Moroccan squad. I think it’s not fair for us to lose but that’s football.”