In the last of 64 matches, the World Cup final sees two-time winners Argentina face reigning champions France in a mouth-watering clash.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi will be hoping to emulate Maradona and lead his side to their first triumph since 1986.

Les Blues stand in their way though, with star forward Kylian Mbappe one win away from a second World Cup medal before he turns 24 next week.

88,000 spectators will pack into the Lusail Stadium, but one of them is closer to the Argentine team than most.

Kristian Bereit is Head of sports agency ICM Stellar Argentina, and agent to left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, among several other big names. He has been by their side throughout the finals in Qatar.

The Englishman is also Marcus Rojo’s agent, who netted a famous late winner against Nigeria at Russia 2018 to send his side through to the knockouts. The former Manchester United defender missed out on Qatar though, after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury with Boca Juniors last October.

Agent Kristian Bereit with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli

Agent Kristian Bereit with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli

Bereit says it would mean ‘everything’ to see Argentina end their 36-year wait and his two players be crowned world champions.

“I know how hard they’ve worked to get here, it would mean everything to see the boys lift the World Cup,” Bereit told Independent.ie.

“It would be an unbelievable moment. I have felt so proud to see the boys I represent be part of this group at the World Cup. Hopefully they can go one step further and lift the trophy on Sunday.

“I spend so much time in Argentina, and see the passion of the fans first-hand. It would mean so much for the country, I really hope they go all the way, it’s a game I can’t wait for.”

Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina celebrates his side's third goal in their semi-final win. Picture: Clive Brunskill

Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina celebrates his side's third goal in their semi-final win. Picture: Clive Brunskill

Lyon defender Tagliafico has been in fine form in Qatar, featuring in all but one game for Lionel Scaloni’s side so far. The 30-year-old is in line to win his 48th cap on Sunday, while Villarreal’s Rulli will be on the bench in the decider, behind Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

“Nico and Geronimo are part of a larger group of Argentina players I represent,” said Bereit.

“The first was Marcos Rojo, who I started working with many years ago, and the business grew from there. The tournament has been superb so far, and the fans have been incredible out here.”

The South American side began the finals with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, their first loss in 36 games. Many questions were raised in the aftermath, but Argentina silenced the critics with back-to-back group wins over Mexico and Poland.

Knockout victories over Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia followed, as Scaloni’s side face a second final in three tournaments on Sunday. La Albiceleste will be desperate to avenge 2014’s final defeat to Germany, a game which Messi has admitted still haunts him.

“Obviously it was difficult after the opening game, as they came in for a lot of criticism,” added Bereit.

“They’ve been superb since the Saudi Arabia defeat though. The way they have bounced back is testament to the character of the team. I think the penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands was probably the game of the tournament. There was so much drama with the last-minute equaliser, but thankfully the boys made it through.”

35-year-old Messi will play his final game for his country on Sunday, and is within touching distance of the one trophy which has eluded him for so long. Bereit says it’s been a pleasure to witness arguably the greatest footballer of his generation over the last few weeks, with the PSG forward netting in five of the six games so far.

“What hasn’t already been said about Messi? People were writing him off before because of his age, but he’s come here and we’ve seen what he’s all about. He’s a magician.”