| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I have a sneaking feeling that France are going to break Messi’s heart

Paul McGrath

Outcome of Qatar showdown will come down to how Argentine talisman and Kylian Mbappe perform

Messi Expand
Kylian Mbappe will have a huge say in today&rsquo;s World Cup final. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Expand
Lionel Messi's greatness has helped carry Argentina to the World Cup final. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP Expand
In the absence of Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud has really stepped up the the plate. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP Expand

Close

Messi

Messi

Kylian Mbappe will have a huge say in today&rsquo;s World Cup final. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Kylian Mbappe will have a huge say in today’s World Cup final. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Lionel Messi's greatness has helped carry Argentina to the World Cup final. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

Lionel Messi's greatness has helped carry Argentina to the World Cup final. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

In the absence of Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud has really stepped up the the plate. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP

In the absence of Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud has really stepped up the the plate. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP

/

Messi

I’m a happy man this weekend – waiting for the 2022 World Cup final to start.

I tipped France to win it all before a ball was kicked – and so I’m well in the running to have gotten it spot on for you.

Most Watched

Privacy