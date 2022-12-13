Human rights bodies call for FIFA action after ‘global embarrassment’ in Qatar

FIFA have been described as a “global embarrassment” who have benefited from and been complicit in the “exploitation” of migrant workers in Qatar, by a coalition of human rights bodies.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, FairSquare and Equidem released a joint statement saying the governing body have “failed to fulfil its human rights responsibilities” by refusing to commit to a compensation fund for labourers and their families. The group did nevertheless say that FIFA could “still do the right thing” by channelling the Legacy Fund towards workers. President Gianni Infantino has also been accused of “misleading comments” that workers can access compensation through an existing mechanism in Qatar, when it is not actually set up to provide compensation on any meaningful scale.

They say FIFA “owes a public explanation over why it has switched from “considering” the proposal for remedy to dismissing it completely.

This all comes as Equidem reveal that workers and their families are contacting the body demanding compensation for unpaid wages, recruitment charges and other harms including deaths, and the World Cup enters its final week with Fifa set to make $7.5bn. The group have again called on FIFA to use even a portion of that for a compensation fund.

The governing body had previously indicated it was committed to identifying ways to compensate migrant workers, only to instead announce a ‘legacy fund’ that includes no provision for worker compensation.

FairSquare have specifically said FIFA have “parroted Qatari authorities’ talking points” by way of deflection.

The coalition argue a compensation fund would merely be fulfilling FIFA’s own human rights responsibilities under the UN Guiding Principles, which make clear that a business enterprise’s responsibility to respect human rights “exist independently of states’ abilities and/or willingness to fulfil their own human rights obligations and does not diminish those obligations.

A remedy fund and an independent migrant workers’ centre is widely supported by the global public, football associations, sponsors, political leaders and athletes. Key figures in all of the main human rights bodies issued statements castigating FIFA but similarly calling for them to rectify the situation.

“Instead of ensuring protection of migrant workers who built and delivered the World Cup infrastructure in Qatar, FIFA has benefited from their exploitation and parroted Qatari authorities’ talking points, showing their complicity to all the misleading claims and deflections on abuses of migrant workers,” Nick McGeehan, founding director of FairSquare, said.

Tirana Hassan, Human Rights Watch’s acting executive director, added: “FIFA’s egregious whitewashing of serious abuses against migrant workers in Qatar is both a global embarrassment and a sinister tactic to escape its human rights responsibility to compensate thousands of workers who faced abuse and the families of those who died to make this World Cup possible.​

“FIFA continues to cash in on billions of dollars but refuses to offer a single cent for the families of migrant workers who died or those workers who were cheated out of their wages.” ​

Mustafa Qadri, Equidem’s CEO, said: “World Cup workers and their relatives are contacting us demanding compensation for unpaid wages, recruitment charges and other harms including deaths. Rather than shifting the goal posts, FIFA and Qatar should heed these calls.

“The tournament has been mired by worker deaths and exploitation, and significant restrictions on freedom of expression and solidarity with the LGBTI+ community. This is an opportunity for FIFA and Qatar to end the tournament with a positive legacy for the women and men who have made it possible.”