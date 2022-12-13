| -3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Human rights bodies call for FIFA action after ‘global embarrassment’ in Qatar

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photo: PA Expand

Close

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photo: PA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photo: PA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photo: PA

Miguel Delaney

FIFA have been described as a “global embarrassment” who have benefited from and been complicit in the “exploitation” of migrant workers in Qatar, by a coalition of human rights bodies.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, FairSquare and Equidem released a joint statement saying the governing body have “failed to fulfil its human rights responsibilities” by refusing to commit to a compensation fund for labourers and their families. The group did nevertheless say that FIFA could “still do the right thing” by channelling the Legacy Fund towards workers. President Gianni Infantino has also been accused of “misleading comments” that workers can access compensation through an existing mechanism in Qatar, when it is not actually set up to provide compensation on any meaningful scale.

Most Watched

Privacy