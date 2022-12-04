How the England players rated in their World Cup last-16 win over Senegal

JORDAN PICKFORD: Made a crucial save from Boulaye Dia at 0-0 with what proved to be the only shot on target Senegal mustered all evening. 7 (out of 10).

KYLE WALKER: Struggled at times with the pace of the game - an indication that one of England's fittest players is still not back to full match sharpness following groin surgery. 6.

JOHN STONES: Miscued an early headed chance but largely dealt with any Senegal threat before being replaced. 7.

HARRY MAGUIRE: More wasteful in possession than in any group-stage game while still proving his worth to the team. 7.

LUKE SHAW: A good offensive outlet for England from left-back and continues to prove why Gareth Southgate did not pick any natural cover in a position he has made his own. 7.

DECLAN RICE: The midfield anchorman who allows Jude Bellingham to flourish and the West Ham skipper's no-frills approach worked a treat again here. 7.

JORDAN HENDERSON: A surprise selection from Southgate but repaid the faith by breaking the deadlock at a time when England were under pressure. 8.

JUDE BELLINGHAM: A masterful display from the 19-year-old, who set up the opener as part of a performance that showed he belongs on the biggest stage. 9.

BUKAYO SAKA: A quiet first-half but grabbed his third goal of the finals early in the second to justify his recall. 7.

PHIL FODEN: Another fine display from the Manchester City man, who laid on two goals to all-but seal his place in the side against France. 8.

HARRY KANE: Finally got his first goal in Qatar, doubling the lead on the stroke of half-time to move within one of Wayne Rooney's all-time England record - all the while playing the role of a number nine to such a high standard. 8.

SUBSTITUTES:

JACK GREALISH (for Foden, 65): Becoming a regular off the bench for England having fallen well behind team-mate Foden in the pecking order. 6

MARCUS RASHFORD (for Saka, 65): Unfortunate to be dropped after a brace against Wales but always full of running and was a handful late on. 6.

MASON MOUNT (for Bellingham, 76): Many would have expected the Chelsea man to start but added dynamism in the closing stages as England saw out the victory. 6.

ERIC DIER (for Stones, 76): Scored the decisive penalty the last time England were at this stage four years ago but reduced to a substitute appearance here and looked a little rusty. 6.

KALVIN PHILLIPS (for Henderson, 82): Still playing himself back to fitness after shoulder surgery but a good option off the bench to keep things tight. 6.