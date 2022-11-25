How England players rated in lacklustre draw with USA

Haji Wright of United States heads the ball towards goal against Harry Maguire of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium

How England rated in their World Cup Group B draw with USA.

JORDAN PICKFORD: Beaten by a Christian Pulisic strike that cannoned off the crossbar but rarely worked beside that moment. 6 (out of 10).

KIERAN TRIPPIER: Scrappy and loose in possession, given Gareth Southgate's options at right-back, his place in the side could come under threat. 5.

JOHN STONES: Did not take enough chances to bring the ball out from the back but was largely solid defensively. 6.

HARRY MAGUIRE: A decent display to mark his 50th cap, the Manchester United skipper made some crucial clearances when the United States were on top. 7.

LUKE SHAW: Not as marauding as in the opening match but not found wanting at the back. 6.

DECLAN RICE: A shield in front of the back four and did his defensive duties well without really being able to charge forward enough. 6.

JUDE BELLINGHAM: Clearly highlighted as the dangerman by the US, who did a great job of stagnating his influence on proceedings. 5.

MASON MOUNT: Always trusted by Southgate but was poor in possession. Did test Matt Turner with England's only shot on target in the first half, though. 5.

BUKAYO SAKA: After his brace against Iran there were big expectations of the Arsenal forward but, like his team-mates, he failed to repeat those highs. 5.

RAHEEM STERLING: Nothing like the impact he had in the win over Iran despite a couple of flashes. 5.

HARRY KANE: Fit to captain the side but forced to drop so deep to be in the game his goal threat diminished as the clock ticked by. 5.

SUBSTITUTES:

JACK GREALISH (for Sterling, 68): A couple of bursts of excitement and energy but not enough to drag England to victory. 5.

JORDAN HENDERSON (for Bellingham, 68): An experienced head brought on by Southgate but not a very dynamic change. 5.

MARCUS RASHFORD (for Saka, 77): Scored just 25 seconds after coming on against Iran but no similar introduction here. 5.