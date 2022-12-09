How Brian Kerr got Roy Keane back in the Ireland squad

Brian Kerr is back today to preview the first batch of World Cup quarter-finals as Croatia prepare for favourites Brazil and Netherlands face off with Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Kerr recalls watching Pele play for Santos in Ireland and, on the topic of Cristiano Ronaldo's influence around the Portugal squad, he opens up on bringing Roy Keane back to the Republic of Ireland setup following the infamous Saipan episode of 2002.