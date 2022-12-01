Grisly concussion incidents another feature of this World Cup’s distorted reality

As Gianni Infantino might decree with crass abdication, let’s focus on the football then, shall we?

Where to start?

What about Alireza Beiranvand, the Iranian goalkeeper, bloodied and disoriented after colliding with a team-mate, but playing on before crumpling to the turf in clear distress, desperately gesturing that he finally wanted to be removed from the field?

Or England defender Harry Maguire, in the same game, receiving an unseen injury, then sitting down holding his head, receiving a concussion test from physios, before being substituted off while holding his head amidst publicised dressing-room reports of “blurred vision”?

Maybe we could mention the equally dazed Welshman Neco Williams a few days later, who collapsed to the turf when Marcus Rashford’s shot struck his head from 12 yards away at 120kmh, but who then played on for another 12 minutes before being escorted from the fray?

This is a World Cup where everything has been staged by FIFA within the white lines to look the same, but everywhere else the difference between illusion and reality is so often distorted.

This is exactly the same with concussion.

There are moments when you simply have to believe what you are seeing, but at the same time there is still so much that can be concealed.

Regardless of this, only one thing is absolutely certain – any blow to the head, or significant impact on the body, can cause either a sub-concussive or concussive injury.

Which is precisely the reason why, with so much information still unknown about concussion, any obvious evidence of potential brain and/or head trauma simply cannot be ignored. And yet football continues to treat the issue with appalling alacrity, despite the growing legacy of brain-injury damage accumulated by global scientific evidence, and not merely within its own sport.

The aforementioned are just three grisly incidents from the group stages of the tournament, but how many more might there be, as the stakes increase exponentially, once the second round begins this weekend?

And how many have already been concealed from wider publicity, if only to pursue a perceived short-term sporting advantage, at an unknown long-term personal cost to unwitting individuals?

Beiranvand, our hapless Iranian friend, was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher and hospitalised; he suffered a broken nose and a severe concussion, but recovered sufficiently to appear in game three, just eight days later, sporting a face mask.

“We had some signs of concussion, it was not clear,” said Iran boss Carlos Queiroz, who has a better nose for discussing geopolitics than discerning that a broken and distorted nose might be an indication that somebody’s head might be damaged.

The last time we checked, the nose was part of the head.

As for Maguire, Gary Lineker breathlessly informed the millions of viewers, who had witnessed the player’s hesitant departure, that the defender was apparently complaining of “blurred vision”.

It was “nothing too serious”, he revealed – the instant verification coming straight from the dressing-room; further validation arrived from the player himself, or his advisers, on social media.

“I felt unwell,” Maguire tweeted his more than two million followers, as if he had suffered nothing more than an upset tummy.

His heroic nature was hailed by the very same voices who had harangued the Iranians for how they dealt with their goalkeeper, perhaps in keeping with a tournament of truly world-class double standards.

“He can hold his head high,” noted Jermaine Jenas with unwitting irony.

Needless to say, Maguire returned to the heart of the English defence for their final two group games.

In the second of those, Wales’ Williams was the latest to stubbornly persist, despite obvious distress.

Alan Shearer called for FIFA to extend the introduction of temporary concussion subs, pleading for his sport to follow the example of others, principally rugby union.

Really?

The same sport that refuses to acknowledge a link between concussion and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and is defending itself in multiple lawsuits from former, wounded players, can hardly claim to set any standards.

The incident involving Nic White in Dublin last month demonstrates that, even with temporary subs, head-injury assessments and independent doctors, rugby union has not learned how to adequately deal with this crisis.

That football is aspiring to reach this low bar is a frightening prospect, illustrating just how far the sport has to travel, as it routinely fails its players.

And for every voice like Shearer or Chris Sutton, whose father succumbed to a dementia his son is convinced was caused by repeated head trauma, there are others who proclaim an ignorance which promulgates a culture indifferent to urgent reform. Curtis Woodhouse, the former professional footballer and boxer, mocked Beiranvand and Williams in the aftermath of their injuries.

One tweeted reply, not commented widely upon but notable for its authorship, was brutally eloquent. “Shut up,” it said.

It was written by renowned campaigner Dawn Astle, daughter of Jeff, the former England international, who died aged 59 from accumulated brain trauma.

That there is still a need to silence such stupefying avoidance of a searing truth demonstrates that sporting cultures remain resistant to change.

For all the visceral violence being allowed to blithely continue off the pitch in Qatar, the World Cup has highlighted that there are matters of life and death being routinely ignored on it too.