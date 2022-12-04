Giroud record-breaker and Mbappe magic sees France ease past Poland into last eight

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 4, 2022.

Kylian Mbappe continued his supreme form in Qatar with a brace and assist to help France progress into the World Cup quarter-finals following a 3-1 win over Poland.

Mbappe produced two curled finishes in the final 16 minutes in Doha to wrap up victory for the holders after Olivier Giroud’s fine opener at the end of the first half.

Giroud’s impressive 44th-minute finish made him France’s outright top goalscorer with 52 goals, moving ahead of fellow ex-Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

������������������ ������ ������������ ! ������ Les Bleus s’imposent (3-1) face à la Pologne ��@_OlivierGiroud_ devient le meilleur buteur de l’histoire et @KMbappe signe ses 4e et 5e buts de la ���������� ���� ���������� �� ����3-1���� #FRAPOL | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/REKa4O0Ue8 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 4, 2022

Poland had their moments and Robert Lewandowski scored a stoppage-time consolation from the penalty spot for his nation but the night belonged to Mbappe.

It was the Paris St Germain attackers’ fourth and fifth goals of the tournament that set up a last-eight clash with England or Senegal, who play later on Sunday night.