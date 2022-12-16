FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed the 2022 World Cup as the best ever ahead of Sunday’s final between France and Argentina.

Infantino began the tournament with a remarkable press conference in which he said he felt “gay”, “disabled” and “African” as he hit back at criticism of Qatar’s human rights record.

But there was nothing controversial in his opening statement on Friday morning as Infantino praised the tournament.

“(There was) unanimous praise from the FIFA council for this World Cup, the unique cohesive power it has shown, thanks to everyone involved – of course Qatar, all the volunteers who work for us and everyone who has contributed to make this World Cup the best World Cup ever,” he said.

Infantino was an hour late to his announced press conference following a FIFA council meeting.

He did reveal some of the outcomes of that meeting, however, including a larger men’s Club World Cup of 32 teams in 2025 and the creation of a women’s Club World Cup, although no start date was given.

“The men’s Club World Cup will take place in 2025, the location still needs to be discussed and decided but a 32-team tournament will go ahead,” he said.

A new plan for the March international dates was also discussed.

He added: “The principle was agreed to use the March windows, the 10 days in March, in even years – the World Cup years – or Copa America and Euros years is to organise friendly tournaments of four teams from four different federations,” he added.

“A FIFA World Series-type of events, to allow more matches of teams from different confederations.”

Infantino claimed moving the World Cup to the winter has helped the standard of football at the tournament.

The World Cup will extend to 48 teams in 2026 but Infantino confirmed the original plan of having 16 groups of three nations is now back on the table for change.

“We are really convinced of the growth, we have been approving a 48-team format with 16 groups of three where the top two would move into a knockout phase,” he said.

“After this World Cup and the success of the groups of four and looking as well at some other competitions as well, like the Euros, they have been absolutely incredible in the sense that going to the last minute of the last match (to decide) who will go ahead (to the knockout stages).

“So we have to revisit and discuss if that goes ahead, that is something that will be on the agenda in the next meetings.

“It is something we need to discuss, whether 16 groups of three or 12 groups of four are better.”

“Playing in November or December as opposed to the end of an exhausting season for many players it has certainly had an impact,” he said.

“For many players it is the first title of the season and we have seen it in the quality of the games.”

Earlier in the tournament, several European nations were prevented from wearing a ‘OneLove’ armband to support LGBTQ+ rights – with the threat of football sanctions on the captains involved.

Infantino defended FIFA’s stance and said it is their job to play football and allow people to forget about their problems during that time.

“Maybe they (fans) feel everyone has their own problems and they just want to spend 90 minutes without having to think about anything else and just enjoy a little moment of pleasure, of joy, or at least of emotion,” he said.

“We are a global organisation, we do not have to discriminate anyone, based on whatever regime, whatever values they have.

“They have to come together and when it comes to regulations, it is not about prohibiting and not prohibiting, we have regulations that say on the field of play, we play football.

“Everyone is free to express their views and opinions as long as it is in a respectful way, but when it comes to the field of play you have to respect football – 211 football teams (are in FIFA), not 211 heads of state or what have you.”

Infantino was also asked about the European Court of Justice stating European and world governing bodies were “compatible” with competition law.

The statement was a blow to those clubs still hoping to organise a European Super League, with Infantino welcoming the news.

“We believe it is very positive for the organisations involved in football – FIFA, UEFA and others seeing it acknowledged we are legitimate to organise and approve competitions, organise tournaments,” he added.

“That pyramid in football has solid grounds from the legal perspective in European regulations, so this confirms what we have been saying for a long time now.”