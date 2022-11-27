Germany will need to do their talking on the pitch

The second group game of a World Cup tournament should be far too early to arrive as a do-or-die mission for Germany, of all nations.

Not least because you don’t expect a country of such vast historical pedigree to be making the same mistake two tournaments in a row. But just as they did four years ago in Russia, they lost their first round match here too and so tonight’s game against Spain becomes a showdown.

In 2018 they failed to make it out of the group and they are facing a similar scenario in this tournament.

Traditionally the masters of game management, this most reliable attribute deserted them against Japan in Doha on Wednesday. For an hour and more they were so superior that a win by three or four goals looked inevitable. In the first 45 minutes they completed 422 passes, a new record for any team in the first half of a World Cup match, according to the statisticians. Overall, they had 25 attempts at goal to Japan’s 10, 15 of those from inside the penalty area.

The Japanese hung tough. Their hard running and collective spirit kept them in the fight. Their goalkeeper made crucial saves. But really, there was only one team in it for that first 60. Germany however could not force the second goal that would have killed the contest.

And then Japan, after an exhausting 75 minutes, had the temerity to score one of their own. And then they had the audacity to score a second eight minutes later. It was by all accounts the greatest result in the history of Japanese soccer.

Cue the German inquest, both at home and in Qatar. Happily, their culture of fairly candid self-criticism was one tradition that did not desert them in the aftermath.

Ilkay Gundogan, their midfield schemer par excellence, sailed fairly close to the wind when it came to the blame game, without actually naming names.

“If felt as if some [colleagues] didn’t want the ball anymore,” he suggested, in reference to the mounting pressure that came their way in the last quarter. “You have to show for it, move away from your opponents. I don’t know if it was lack of maturity or quality, but we didn’t have the solutions.”

It is alarmingly undiplomatic, given the sacred rules of team solidarity, to imply that there might be a “lack of quality” in one’s own dressing room. But the German captain, their great goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, was also flirting with the same inference.

Undiplomatic: Ilkay Gundogan. Photo: AP

Undiplomatic: Ilkay Gundogan. Photo: AP

​“Not everyone showed for the ball. We put ourselves under pressure with weak passing and made Japan stronger. Before the break, every pass had carried a message. I can’t understand why we didn’t carry on. Those are the basics that everyone needs to possess if they are playing for Germany.”

Before the shock dénouement, they had already made headlines by each of them covering his mouth with his right hand for the pre-match photo. It was their silent, eloquent riposte to the junta in Fifa which had decreed on Monday that any captain who wore a OneLove armband would be sanctioned with a yellow card.

The decree did not go down well in the German camp. One of their officials described it as “extreme blackmail”. The night before the match, Neuer and other members of the players council came up with the hand-over-the-mouth gesture as a form of protest. “We said they can take our armband,” he revealed after the game, “but as much as Fifa might want to, they will never silence us. We stand for our values and for human rights. We wanted to show that.”

Sadly for them, their protest became a stick with which to beat them after Japan turned them over. And it wasn’t just in sections of the Arab world that Germany’s defeat was met with gales of schadenfreude. Criticism came from sources closer to home.

The conservative broadsheet newspaper Die Welt had apparently taken a dim view of the increasing crossover into socio-political activism by the national team, even if it was confined to the superficial level of symbolic gestures.

“The German defeat against an average opponent,” it wrote, “felt like a cold shower for the kind of German smugness that has been dripping from our media’s every pore in recent weeks.”

Another newspaper, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), was underwhelmed by the team’s acquiescence to Fifa. “The Germans could have sent a sign,” it argued, “but they would have had to risk something for it. Its helpless gesture only shows that they politely keep their mouths shut when it really matters.”

And Lothar Matthäus wasn’t alone in believing that the armband flashpoint had become a distraction. “There was too much drama in the build-up,” declared the old Deutschland legend, “too many issues were more important than football. That sort of thing disturbs your concentration — and thus means you may lack the crucial five or ten per cent.”

The evidence of the game suggests it was more a simple case of failing to convert dominance into goals. Around the 70th minute they peppered the ’keeper with multiple shots but Shuichi Gonda continued to keep them at bay.

So, if the armband fuss had been a distraction, it took a long time for said distraction to set in. They never looked more distracted than in the 83rd minute when the defence stood looking at a long ball over the top and before they knew it, the sub Takuma Asano was rifling it into the back of the net from a tight angle. It was a scarcely believable lapse.

Gundogan described that second goal as “maybe the easiest ever scored at a World Cup. I don’t know how that can happen.”

​They have spent the time since preparing for a Spanish team that filleted Costa Rica 7-0 on the same day. It is a backs-to-the-wall job now. And historically German teams have been as tough as iron when the pressure is loaded upon them. They do not crack easily. One can see them mounting fierce resistance to Spain’s slice-and-dice passing game.

“There is no more buffer, we will have to win,” said Thomas Müller. But the veteran goal poacher has been around long enough to know that necessity alone will not shore up the performance required.

“In football, results aren’t always controllable. You can’t simply order two wins. But we have the quality and the confidence to beat Spain and Costa Rica.”

But the quality and the confidence are questionable right now, as Gundogan and Neuer both implied. This is a country that knows what it takes to build a great team. They therefore know in their hearts that this particular edition is not a vintage model.

It is rather “a mix of prospective future stars and a B-team”, according to one writer with the weekly newspaper Die Zeit.

Mind you, pre-tournament, the noises emanating from there were gathering a sort of optimistic momentum. Japan has brought it crashing back down to earth.

As a result, Germany are all-in tonight: it is very much a case of go big or go home.