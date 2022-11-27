| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Germany will need to do their talking on the pitch

It’s now a case of go big or go home for the under-fire European giants

Germany players cover their mouths in protest before suffering a shock loss to Japan in the opening round in Qatar. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Close

Germany players cover their mouths in protest before suffering a shock loss to Japan in the opening round in Qatar. Photo: PA Wire

Germany players cover their mouths in protest before suffering a shock loss to Japan in the opening round in Qatar. Photo: PA Wire

Germany players cover their mouths in protest before suffering a shock loss to Japan in the opening round in Qatar. Photo: PA Wire

Tommy Conlon

The second group game of a World Cup tournament should be far too early to arrive as a do-or-die mission for Germany, of all nations.

Not least because you don’t expect a country of such vast historical pedigree to be making the same mistake two tournaments in a row. But just as they did four years ago in Russia, they lost their first round match here too and so tonight’s game against Spain becomes a showdown.

Most Watched

Privacy