George Hamilton: We’ll remember Qatar for the football but this World Cup has been a pawn

The Qatar where I’ve spent the last four weeks is not the Qatar that was the subject of so much scrutiny in the run-up to the World Cup. We have been in Fifa-land. The Gulf state has tolerated this intrusion as a price worth paying for the publicity it has delivered.

If all the world’s a stage, this Faustian pact has propelled Qatar to the very centre of it. And Gianni Infantino too. The preening self-publicist who presides over Fifa gets a close-up at every game he attends, and his minions back in Zürich count the gazillions. It’s business.

The Qatar we have come to is like a football-themed Disneyland. In a country that would fit comfortably within the borders of Kerry and Cork, there’s just no getting away from the tournament. They have simply thrown cash at it, as appears to be their way here. No expense has been spared in creating a place that shouts: “This is where it’s at.”

Except it’s not. It’s no football country. There are no historical reference points. On the surface it’s Fifa-land, but underneath, it is still Qatar. Witness the last-minute ban on beer sales at stadiums. Witness what happened when the captains of seven European teams — Belgium, Denmark, England, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Wales — announced they would wear One Love armbands to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. Fifa, knowing which way the wind was blowing, threatened the players with sanctions if they wore them. The gesture was abandoned.

The treatment of migrant workers is another issue that wouldn’t go away. The construction of the eight stadiums that have been staging the games — sleek sporting cathedrals — was part of a massive programme of development that kicked into gear once Qatar won the right to host this World Cup back in December 2010.

In no more than a decade, the venues were built. A brand-new metro now sweeps through tunnels under the capital, Doha, and there’s a new international airport. Not only that, a whole new city — Lusail, where the final between France and Argentina will take place tomorrow — has risen from the desert.

The Guardian newspaper reported that more than 6,500 migrant workers from South Asia had died in Qatar over that period. In a country where just over 10pc of the population is native Qatari, it’s obvious the labour for these projects had to come from elsewhere. The newspaper quoted an advocate of migrant workers’ rights as saying a very significant proportion of those who lost their lives would not have been in Qatar at all had the country not won the right to host the World Cup.

After the best part of a month here, it’s quite clear Qatar could not function without an army of workers from abroad. The medical staff at the hospital where I was taken when I had a mishap on arrival were all from the Philippines. The driver who picked me up afterwards was from India. I haven’t met a single Qatari among the staff at our hotel, where the Philippines is well represented again, along with people from Bangladesh and Kenya, Pakistan, Ghana and Sudan. The list goes on and on.

At the venues, it’s the same story. Jordan, Myanmar… the security staff have all come from far afield. In fact, the only Qataris on the ground seem to be the police officers in their navy fatigues.

Doha skyline: The city may have reinvented itself in the modern style, but Qatari customs live on.

Huge images of star players cover the façades of soaring office blocks. Battalions of volunteers in bright blue uniforms are on the streets, cheerfully marshalling the crowds. They’re there in their numbers too in the cavernous concourses, the pristine vaulted spaces that lead down to the futuristic underground railway, huge foam fingers pointing, loud hailers chanting their mantra: “Metro this way, metro this way!”

The trains arrive every three minutes, then speed their passengers on to the various stadiums without the aid of a driver. These journeys, even in the most crowded of carriages, have been oases of good humour, with no danger of the mood being darkened by excesses of alcohol. If only for that reason, the beer ban has made sense.

But of course, that wasn’t the reason. In this mainly Muslim country, the sale of alcohol is strictly controlled. It is available in the bars and restaurants of many of the hotels, but you need to show your passport or identity card to get in. And there’s only the one off-licence, if you could use that term for the state-controlled warehouse where you need a permit to enter, and 24 beers or a bottle of whiskey will set you back the equivalent of €60.

It’s all very different from the most recent men’s tournament I attended, the Euros last year, where drink and drugs soured the atmosphere around the final in London as tens of thousands thronged the main approach to Wembley Stadium for hours before the game.

It wouldn’t happen here, not least because the eight stadiums, themselves behind extensive security cordons, are surrounded by vast acres of empty space, all of it monitored by CCTV supporting the squadrons of police on the ground.

Away from the football, the place is a curious mix of what you’d imagine a desert state to be alongside all the trappings that this one’s natural resources have funded.

The ride out to the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador encapsulated the experience. The venue, 30 miles to the north of Doha, is in the area where the natural gas that’s the source of so much of the country’s wealth comes ashore. The metro doesn’t stretch that far, so it was an hour-long drive that began with a slow extrication from wide streets among tall buildings clogged by the syrup of big city traffic made all the more glutinous by the longest waits at red lights that I’ve ever experienced.

Eventually, the road north was clear, an eight-lane desert highway offering little by way of visual relief until, out of nowhere, like a mirage, the Al Bayt Stadium emerged, looking, as its designer intended, like an enormous 21st century Bedouin tent.

Doha itself has several faces. At one end of the vast Corniche, the promenade that sweeps around the western shore of its bay, is the old town centred on the Souq Waqif, the original market or bazaar. Not that much of it appears to be all that old. The souq was renovated after a fire in 2003 and restored in the traditional style.

Its arcades and alleyways house a vast array of tiny artisan stores selling everything from spices and scents to pots and pans, handcrafts and clothing.

Falconry is popular in Qatar, and you’ll find everything you need to get you started, including the bird itself. And if it’s a ride on a camel you fancy, well there’s one waiting there for you to get on board.

There’s a vast variety of eating options, from cafés serving the cardamon-laced Arabic coffee sweetened by an accompanying date to restaurants where the exotic flavours of the wider region compete for custom.­

Across the street at the rear of the souq, you enter the jewellery quarter where each shopfront dazzles, the brightly lit names of the various emporiums as luminous as the glistening gold that fills every window below. Though this is more like what you’d expect from an Arabian city, the relatively low-rise counterpoint to the city that sparkles on the far side of the bay, everything seems brand new.

It’s only five stops on the metro from Souq Waqif to the towering skyscrapers, but taking a 90-minute stroll instead along the Corniche will reward you with the spectacular view as well as a close-up look at the harbour where the dhows, the traditional Arabian boats, are moored.

You’ll arrive at West Bay, as it’s known. It might as well be Manhattan with its capacious shopping malls, its hotels and restaurants, and those soaring office blocks.

It’s hard to believe that the small white pyramid at its heart was once the tallest building in Doha. The 15-storey Sheraton Hotel earned that accolade when it opened in 1979. Now it’s dwarfed by the illuminated monsters that soar above and beyond it.

The city may have reinvented itself in the modern style, but Qatari customs live on. The national dress is striking. In keeping with the Islamic requirement to dress modestly, the men wear an immaculately laundered and pressed thobe — an ankle-length white shirt — with the headdress, a white ghutra or red chequered keffiyeh, held in place by the thick black cord.

The women wear black, many completely covered head to toe, with only their eyes visible. The impression that it might be a man’s world here has been borne out by what we’ve observed on the ground. Those Qataris we have had the opportunity to get to know have all been men. They have been most hospitable.

The games have been good too. Early upsets, unexpected eliminations. Messi at the height of his powers. Ronaldo off home in a huff. And, of course, the undeniable fact that the rest of the world really is beginning to catch up with Europe and South America.

If the World Cup was won by fans alone, it would be Argentina’s already. They’ve been here in huge numbers, their boisterous enthusiasm infectious, their sky blue and white a daily reminder of why we’re here. Mexico and Brazil were well supported too. And though the colours in the stands have suggested sizable backing for the European nations as well, that hasn’t been as evident on the streets of Doha.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in a huff.

This World Cup will, I am certain, be remembered for the football, just as every one has been before. My first was in 1978, when the host, Argentina, was under military rule. Few people talk about that any more, but most remember the ticker tape, Ardiles and Villa, Luque and Mario Kempes, whose two goals helped the hosts win the trophy for the first time.

It’s Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal from 1986 that’s still talked about, not the fact that the tournament had to be moved to Mexico because of the security situation in Colombia, which should have been staging it.

The nation holding its breath in 1990, Ray Houghton against Italy in 1994, Robbie Keane against the Germans in 2002 — we have memories of our own.

Zidane’s headbutt in 2006, Frank Lampard’s ghost goal in 2010, Brazil’s worst defeat in a World Cup match when Germany hammered them 7-1 at home in 2014. Ultimately, that’s it. It has all been about the football.

Normal life will resume on Monday morning. Well, as normal as it can be for us after the unusual spectacle of a World Cup that has interfered with the Christmas shopping. Qatar will revert to being Qatar, when it won’t have to worry so much about outward appearances.

I’ve enjoyed the experience, but part of me can identify with the Sri Lankan waiter who took care of us the other night. He had worked around the Gulf for a number of years and came to Qatar to see what life here might be like. After this is over, he won’t be hanging around. “I’ll head back to Abu Dhabi or Dubai,” he said. “There it’s much more fun.”

I get that. Being here for the World Cup has ticked the boxes all right. We’ve been well looked-after. It’s all been run very smoothly.

But it’s also been very hollow. Yes, we’ll remember the football. But in reality, it’s been all about Qatar, a PR exercise to put itself front and centre. Next up, the Olympic bid. The greatest show on earth has been just a pawn in the process.

