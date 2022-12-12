Having disposed of England, France face surprise semi-finalists Morocco next in their bid to retain the World Cup. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 3.00pm Irish time on Wednesday at the at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2 and BBC1. The game is being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Who's in the squads?

France:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes).

Defenders: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamencano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), Axel Disasi (Monaco), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Morocco:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca).

Defenders: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United), Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Achraf Dari (Stade Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saiss (Besiktas).

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Bilal El Khannouss (Racing Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria).

Forwards: Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Soufiane Boufal (Angers), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Ittihad), Anass Zaroury (Burnley), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have played each other seven times before. Their first game was on 04 September 1975 in the Mediterranean Games, with France winning a semi-final on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Including that game France have five wins and there have been two draws. This is the first time the countries will play a World Cup game against each other.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Didier Deschamp's men weren't at their best in their quarter-final against England but still had enough to win after Harry Kane missed a penalty that would most likely have sent the game to extra-time. We've analysis from Daniel McDonnell along with the report and reaction to that game here.

And if you're looking for something on England's future then we've contrasting views from Daniel McDonnell and Eamonn Sweeney below.

Morocco's march to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals has been one of the stories of the World Cup so far and we've all the details you need from their 1-0 defeat of Portugal here.

What are the match odds?

France are odds-on favourites at 1/2 with Morocco 13/2 and the draw after 90 minutes 14/5.

What do the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Didier Deschamps and Walid Regragui when they face the press ahead of the game.