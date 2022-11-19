France's Karim Benzema runs during a training session at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar before being ruled out of the World Cup

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France's World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury.

The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants.

Benzema would have been one of the most high-profile players for holders France in Qatar but it was revealed on Saturday evening that he will play no part in the tournament.

A message on the team's official Twitter feed read: "Karim @Benzema has pulled out of the World Cup with a thigh injury. The whole team shares Karim's disappointment and wishes him a speedy recovery."

France, who could call up a replacement, take on Australia in their opening match on Tuesday before other group games against Denmark and Tunisia.