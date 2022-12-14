| -2.8°C Dublin

France 2 Morocco 0 - Player Ratings: Antoine Griezmann continues to pull the strings in deeper role

Here is how the players rated in France's 2-0 win over Morocco in the second World Cup semi-final.

FRANCE

HUGO LLORIS: The France captain played an important role in getting his side to the final, including tipping Jawad El Yamiq’s overhead kick onto a post just before the break. 8/10

JULES KOUNDE: Solid at right-back but did not offer an enormous amount going the other way. 6

RAPHAEL VARANE: The experienced Manchester United centre-back kept cool in defence amid unrelenting pressure. 7

IBRAHIMA KONATE: Brought in for a reportedly sick Dayot Upamecano, the Liverpool defender performed well and made some big interventions. 8

THEO HERNANDEZ: The left-back has impressed since replacing his injured brother Lucas and opened the scoring with a well-taken acrobatic effort. Morocco attacked his side with a fair amount of joy. 7

AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI: Scored a scorcher against England. The midfielder was impressive defensively and going forwards. 7

YOUSSEF FOFANA: Replaced the absent Adrien Rabiot and did not wilt under the Al Khor floodlights but did not flourish either. 6

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN: The ever-present star has impressed in a deep role in Qatar, linking defence and attacks. Amazing work ethic and ability. He has been brilliant in Qatar. 9

OUSMANE DEMBELE: The rapid wide man never truly made an impact despite Morocco having to change their left-backs at half-time. 6

KYLIAN MBAPPE: The joint Golden Boot leader showed some incredible pace but had largely been quiet on a night when his two deflected shots led to both of France’s goals. 7

OLIVIER GIROUD: France’s all-time top scorer led the line and should have scored on a night when he hit a post. 6

SUBSTITUTES

MARCUS THURAM (for Giroud, 65): Brought onto provide more energy than the veteran. 7

RANDAL KOLO MUANI (for Dembele, 79): Dream impact, scoring his first senior international goal just 44 seconds after his introduction. 7

MOROCCO

YASSINE BOUNOU: Only beaten once before Wednesday night in an incredible tournament, he could do little to thwart both goals on an otherwise quiet night. 6

ACHRAF HAKIMI: The rapid right-back came up against Paris St Germain team-mate and close friend Mbappe in Al Khor, where he provided an impressive attacking outlet as well as defensive cover. 7

ACHRAF DARI: Nayef Aguerd was named in the starting line-up but had to withdraw. Deflected the ball for Hernandez’s early opener and was unable to clear. Did well in the circumstances. 7

ROMAIN SAISS: The former Wolves defender has led Morocco with aplomb in Qatar but had been a doubt for this match, eventually limping off in the 21st minute. 6

JAWAD EL YAMIQ: The Real Valladolid defender retained his place as Morocco initially plumped for a back five and saw an overhead kick hit a post. 7

NOUSSAIR MAZRAOUI: The Bayern Munich full-back also missed the Portugal match with a hip complaint and performed well in the half he managed. 7

HAKIM ZIYECH: The Chelsea playmaker took the captain’s armband following Saiss’ early withdrawal and was a thorn in the side throughout. 7

SOFYAN AMRABAT: The impressive midfielder never shied away from the ball, provided an impressive link and defended diligently. 8

AZZEDINE OUNAHI: The up-and-coming Angers midfielder has announced himself on the world stage in Qatar and produced another confident display, forcing Lloris into a good save. 8

SOFIANE BOUFAL: The former Southampton attacking midfielder was booked for fouling Hernandez when he should have instead won a penalty. Lively 66 minutes. 7

YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI: Morocco’s matchwinner against Portugal was unable to make the same impact here, only touching the ball three times. 4

SUBS

SELIM AMALLAH (for Saiss, 21): An enforced introduction saw Morocco move to a back four. The midfielder did a solid job during his time on the field. 7

YAYHYA ATTIAT-ALLAH (for Mazraoui, 45): Thrown on at half-time, held his ground well given the opposition. 7

ABDERRAZAK HAMDALLAH (for En-Nesyri, 66): Wasted a great opportunity with needless dilly dallying. 5

ZAKRIA ABOUKHLAL (for Boufal, 66): Agonisingly close to getting onto a cross within moments of coming on. 6

ABDE EZZALZOULI (for Amalland, 78): An attacking move that did not bear fruit. 6

