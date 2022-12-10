Fragile French were there for the taking – and that will make England’s nightmares all the worse

On the World Cup stage, there is no place for a man to be alone with his thoughts. Seconds after the full time whistle was blown at Al-Bayt Stadium, a cameraman and his assistant made their way onto the pitch with the England captain in his sights.

Harry Kane was hunkered down, reflecting on the worst moment of his professional career, when they began to circle his position. Jordan Pickford arrived to push them away, a forlorn cry for privacy.

There was more to England’s defeat than Kane’s horrific penalty miss at the same end where he had dispatched a spot kick so clinically just half an hour earlier. But it will be the enduring image, his skied effort that travelled far into the England fans behind Hugo Lloris’ goal.

English outrage with the officiating of Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio, who needed VAR to award the infamous penalty, might spare Kane the villain treatment that was suffered by his fellow countrymen when there was a different atmosphere around this side. His manager, Gareth Southgate, knows all about that.

Yet he will carry the demons because he knows that a goal to send this game to extra-time might just have broken a fragile French resistance, the world champions advancing without impressing but celebrating like a side that knows Morocco stands in the way of another final.

Didier Deschamps only used one sub across the 100 or so minutes, whereas Southgate was able to spring Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish on the retrieval mission that followed Olivier Giroud’s 79th minute winner. For all the embarrassment of riches, they will leave Qatar with nothing.

Southgate had pitched this as a defining match for his side, his eve of game quotes painting a simple message. “If you’d asked me four years ago were we quite ready? I’m not sure,” he said.

“Now I feel differently and that’s because we’ve got evidence over a long period of results. Historically we have always talked well, but the evidence wasn’t there.

“Now we’ve got more evidence and we’ve got to nail this type of game now.”

The build-up had been dominated by discussion around Kylian Mbappe, the player that England needed to stop. So they set about stopping him with Kyle Walker clearly focused on that task from the outset, the fact that they contested the very first ball of the game feeding perfectly into the theme.

In some respects, it was an exchange at the very end of the opening 45 that was more telling. Walker, a big threat going forward, advanced into a promising position and was ready to continue into the box to become an option until he realised that Mbappe was unattended in a potential counter attack situation and doubled back.

Diligent to a fault, but the problem for England is that they were one nil down at this point. They had technically kept Mbappe quiet, in the sense that his only shot on goal came from a free kick combination, yet the breakthrough effort still came from the domino effect of their obsession with his presence.

The PSG star drifted inside, a frequent move across the half, and stayed standing after Declan Rice attempted to take one for the team by halting his advance.

England seemed content with the situation as Mbappe and then Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann executed short passes around the box. What they didn’t account for was Aurelin Tchouameni, the 22-year-0ld Real Madrid midfielder, stepping onto it before dispatching a right footer that negotiated a way beyond Jordan Pickford.

Phil Foden was irate with the Sampaio in the aftermath, believing Bakary Saka was fouled by Dayot Upamecano in the build-up. It was just one element of a period where Upamecano teetered on the brink of disaster without succumbing to it.

Twice, he was outfoxed by Kane in a dangerous area with Hugo Lloris saving the first before VAR decreed that a clumsy foul on the Spurs man that was missed by Sampaio occurred outside the box.

England fans raged. Their players, however, just about kept their composure. Saka kept going and asking questions, sensing vulnerability at the left side of the French defence. His neat one two drew the French out of shape and Tchouameni bought the invitation to tackle, sending Saka sprawling. Clear penalty. Kane made no mistake. Not this time.

What followed was knockout football in its purest form, a game with the personality of a final. Momentum swung. Adrien Rabiot shot at Pickford when the English centre halves were distracted elsewhere and Mbappe won his first footrace with Walker before his cross was misread by Dembele, the two attacking wingers drifting out of proceedings from that point onwards.

At the beginning of the final quarter, the momentum appeared to be with England. France grabbed it back for two crucial minutes, with Giroud denied by Pickford before Griezmann, the outstanding performer of the French front four, sending in a delicious ball from the subsequent corner that allowed the big striker to atone for his miss with the help of a fortunate flick off Harry Maguire.

English heads didn’t drop, the character of Jude Bellingham to the fore in this spell. And they were provided with a shot at redemption by Theo Hernandez shoving Mount in the back in an era where technology does not forgive such stupidity. Kane took the ball, ready to nail this one, as England imagined the possibilities. This is where the nightmares will begin.