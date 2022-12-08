Former Miss Croatia refuses to back down over revealing World Cup outfits in Qatar

A former Miss Croatia has caused controversy with her raunchy displays at World Cup games in Qatar.

Ivana Knoll has been one of the most talked about spectators over the last few weeks, with her revealing outfits leaving little to the imagination in a country where the display of flesh is frowned upon.

Ms Knoll was born 1992 in Frankfurt, Germany, and moved to Croatia when she was seven.

In 2016 she participated in the Miss Croatia contest and became famous for having also practised pole dancing and belly dancing.

Qatari authorities urged visitors to respect their rules and traditions in the way they behaved when they attended football matches.

Reports have suggested local Qataris have made complaints about Ms Knoll’s appearance in the stands at World Cup matches, but she has vowed to continue to wear her revealing outfits.

Ivana Knoll poses for a photo with the fans prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium. Getty

Ivana Knoll poses for a photo with the fans prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium. Getty

"I am very surprised and happy by the way the fans have respected my clothing in Qatar,” Ms Knoll told Piers Morgan Uncovered.

"I didn’t have any bad reactions so far, not even one. I’ve had photos with lots of people and everyone seems happy to see me.

"When I came here, I asked the locals what the rules were and hey said I could wear what I normally wear as they are making special rules for the World Cup. This is why I dress this way.”

Qatari local Mohammed Hassan Al-Jefairi also appeared on the show, as he suggested people who taking photographs of her because they disapprove of her clothing choices.

"Many people are sending messages and photos of the way she is dressed,” he said.

"It is strange to be dressed like this in Qatar and maybe she didn’t know about that.

"This is a very good chance to understand another perspective about how people feel, but we are used to having a lot of guests in Qatar over the last 15 years.

Ivana Knoll in Qatar

Ivana Knoll in Qatar

"Maybe it is a good chance for us to invite her to try out Rabia (traditional Qatari clothing for women). It would look really good on her.”