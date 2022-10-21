‘FAI need to get on board now and push women’s football to limit’ – Olivia O’Toole keen for game to grow

Diane Caldwell and Louise Quinn celebrate with former Republic of Ireland international Olivia O'Toole after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 play-off against Scotland. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Ireland captain Olivia O’Toole believes the Women’s National League will benefit greatly from Vera Pauw’s side qualifying for next year’s World Cup, inspiring more young girls to take up the game.

O’Toole, who earned 130 caps between 1991 and 2009, was at Hampden Park last week to see the Girls in Green make history, as Amber Barrett’s second-half strike booked a ticket for Australia and New Zealand. The draw for the finals takes place tomorrow (7.30am), and although Ireland are in pot three, O’Toole is confident Pauw’s side can put it up against heavyweights like England and the USA.

“To see my national team play at a World Cup, oh my god, I’m getting goosebumps talking about it,” said O’Toole, who won three Irish Player of the Year awards.

“We are going to get a top seed, but I don’t care who it is. If it’s England or the USA, our girls will give them a game. We’re not there to take part, we want to achieve something. I have never cried the way I did in Scotland. I never thought I’d be alive to see it.

“It was the best feeling in the world. Aine (O’Gorman), Louise (Quinn) and Diane (Caldwell) came over and said, ‘This is for you, Olivia. You are the trailblazer who started it off’. Every single one of those girls are legends.

“It was the best feeling in the world.”

The Dubliner enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning nine league titles and eight FAI Women’s Cups, and believes Ireland’s achievement will inspire the next generation. She also implores the public to get out and support their local WNL club.

“If the league doesn’t grow after this, I don’t know what will,” said O’Toole. “The FAI need to get on board now and push women’s football to the limit. One group who travelled to Glasgow to see their heroes were the Tallaght U-13 girls side. The admiration they have for the Ireland girls is unbelievable.

“I was telling them, if you’re a centre-half look at Louise (Quinn), if you’re a right-full look at Aine (O’Gorman). The girls were in awe listening to me.

“People need to start supporting the WNL. I go to games every weekend without fail. Two hundred or so at games isn’t good enough – but, hopefully, people will support it now. If the girls are training five days a week it can only get better.

“We have brilliant players coming up in Ireland. Vera picks some from the WNL and the home training sessions are doing wonders. We used to do it with Noel King but could only do one or two a year. Vera can do six or seven a year now, because the money is there.”