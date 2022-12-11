| -1.4°C Dublin

FAI Cup penalty king Ciarán Kelly keeping his eyes on prize in prominent Qatar role

Mayo man, former goalkeeper and FAI Cup shoot-out hero has his sights set on making his new home in the World Cup final stadium as Lusail Sports Club’s technical director

Lusail Sports Club&rsquo;s technical director Ciarán Kelly. Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

It was bound to happen eventually. A penalty shoot-out where the joke was on Ciarán Kelly.

The Mayo man will always be associated with spot-kick drama by everyone associated with Sligo Rovers, and probably Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne, too, after he was the shoot-out hero in the first two FAI Cup finals at the Aviva Stadium.

