FAI Cup penalty king Ciarán Kelly keeping his eyes on prize in prominent Qatar role

It was bound to happen eventually. A penalty shoot-out where the joke was on Ciarán Kelly.

The Mayo man will always be associated with spot-kick drama by everyone associated with Sligo Rovers, and probably Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne, too, after he was the shoot-out hero in the first two FAI Cup finals at the Aviva Stadium.

He saved all four Hoops efforts in the 2010 final, a feat so impressive that he was sprung from the bench at the end of extra time a year later by Paul Cook to push away two Shels efforts.

In other words, he’s a man with a story to tell when the game goes the distance. So it was fitting that he was at Lusail Stadium on Friday for the epic meeting of Argentina and Netherlands that went all the way.

The problem, as Kelly himself tweeted to invite ridicule, is that he left when Argentina were two goals up to beat the traffic. Naturally enough, he was derided by Twitter users questioning his sanity.

What they do not know is that the 42-year-old was nipping out early from a stunning facility that he will soon be calling his working home if everything goes to plan. The football man in Qatar’s Irish community is looking forward to what 2023 might bring for him, even if the attention of the globe is likely to shift away from Qatar – for now, at least.

In the hours before Friday’s game, we caught up for a drive around Pearl Island, the main hub for the Irish making their life here, before a spin towards Lusail. Over a cup of Karak tea, a strong local favourite, he explained the journey he has taken since leaving Ireland in 2016 to follow his then-girlfriend and now-wife Orla to a place which screamed opportunity in their eyes.

Gateway

A friendship with Paul Durcan, the former Donegal goalkeeper, and his wife Edel – who, like Orla, found work as a teacher – was a gateway for entry.

Kelly’s first football job didn’t go to plan, but the second has opened unexpected doors. It stemmed from an unlikely source, a football team started for social purposes by a pair of ex-pats from Ireland, Keith Young and the former Shamrock Rovers defender Steven Gough.

The original name of the side was Doha Pearl, but the hobby became more serious as they rose through the ranks and networked with influential figures in Qatar football who liked that a prospective club had sprung up from nowhere.

The long story short is that Lusail Sports Club, as they are now known, currently play in Qatar’s second division. Kelly is their technical director, who oversees teams at all levels. There were six kids in their academy at the start. Now, the number is closer to 600 in their pay-to-play structure. To assimilate into the Qatari professional structure, the club had to attract local ownership and to the fore is president Nawaf Al Mudkakha, a backer with ambitious plans. Gough is now back in Ireland.

“If you’d said four years ago that I would have been involved with a football club that is potentially speaking about taking over the World Cup final stadium, I would have smiled,” says Kelly.

“That’s the legacy. Will it happen? It’s down to a lot of hard work people have been doing over the last 18 months to show we can support and continue to develop a lot of good work that has happened here.”

Their club is well-named. Lusail is a rapidly developing part of Qatar, described as a future city and a potential capital over the long term, with the big financial institutions expected to locate there. Hence, the strategic choice of Lusail for the centrepiece stadium of the competition that will host next Sunday’s final.

Kelly is operating in a good place; his club now has more than 50 full-time staff and next year will be fielding five underage teams in Qatar’s national leagues below their first-team side.

The system here is idiosyncratic, with every other club funded by the government and required to work into a set budget. Within that, there are quotas for overseas exports. Hence the spending power for Al-Sadd to go and get Xavi as their manager for a trophy-laden era. James Rodriguez, Andre Ayew and Steven Nzonzi are amongst the current batch of high-profile players in the Qatar Stars League (QSL).

Kelly’s side had zero budget as a pilot project so needed to sustain itself from sponsorship partnerships and their academy operations.

Their first team is largely made up of players who didn’t go on to better things after graduating through the Aspire Academy, the big football project in Qatar that merges sports development and education in a world-class facility with the intention of producing athletes of that quality.

Last year, Kelly’s team lost seven of their better players to bigger clubs.

However, they are building towards a situation where they will get their own budget and the facility to bring in a higher level of player with a view to promotion. In simple terms, they aim to improve to a QSL level.

They already have a top-tier training base, one of the 10 designated World Cup base camps that were used by Tunisia and South Korea during the competition. Germany were due to relocate to Al Egla, the name of the complex, if they had reached the knockout rounds.

Kelly is immersed in an exciting project, at a level above what was on his mind when he left the volatile industry in Ireland behind.

He became a father three months ago and is invested in Qatar’s future, feeling there is life beyond the World Cup, which was an initial attraction for the move.

QSL crowds are small, but he insists it can grow like MLS belatedly did after 1994 in America. Seeding a football culture where there was nothing before is complicated. So too is discussing the attention that Qatar has received globally; Kelly seeks to choose his words carefully. “Living here and working here, I just felt I was a little bit disappointed with some of the outbursts in the lead-up to the World Cup,” he says, without wishing to get drawn into a deeper chat. “People have made a lot of judgements without seeing what’s happened here.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not condoning what has happened in the past as being correct. But what I’m saying is, this country has accelerated very, very quickly over time and understood it has made mistakes and adapted its laws to support all communities and the conditions.

“Fifty years ago, this place was covered in sand. People were living in villages and tents and travelled via camel. Things have changed very quickly, and, you know, some of our own laws (in Ireland) have adapted quite recently. It has a long way to go, but it’s getting there.”

He speaks of Qatar’s football approach and the need to alter focus – and look to all strands of a rapidly expanding population – if they are to meet their goal of qualifying for future World Cups.

“They were so tight on developing full Qatari players that they made it strict for football development,” he explains. “A lot of brains have got together and said you need to open this up. Every country in the world has opened their criteria up.”

There are good discussions to be had in the circle Kelly moves in. He talks football with Hernan Crespo, who is out here managing Al-Duhail. Santi Cazorla is a Qatari resident and has a teenage son working his way through the academy set-up. David Beckham popped in to say hello one day too. Before this tournament kicked off, Kelly got a call to line out in a match between Aspire and FIFA staff, including Gianni Infantino.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve had people out here saying I’ve an amazing lifestyle,” he says, “But it’s simple. You work hard here. In this industry, everyone is on the clock. There’s a big vision here. That’s why I get up at 6am every day and sometimes struggle to sleep at night.”

Home remains a draw, especially with generational peers making their way in management. He’s not ruling anything out.

But, like any good goalkeeper, he knows the key to success is knowing which way to move. Even if he might think twice the next time, he’s concerned about the traffic.