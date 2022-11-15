FAI calls for World Cup to ‘shine a light’ on human rights in Qatar

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Irish football chiefs have joined calls for protection for migrant workers and victims of human rights abuses in Qatar on the eve of the World Cup finals.

The Football Association of Ireland has revealed it has corresponded with Amnesty International to state its “strong belief that football can be a positive force to highlight inequalities in society and should be a catalyst for real, positive and sustainable societal change”.

Chief executive Jonathan Hill said: “The FAI supports the call for the protection and support of migrant workers and their families and for basic human rights for women and the LGBTQ+ community to be respected at all times.

“We trust that the significant media attention on the tournament in the coming days and weeks will do much to shine a light on these important issues and that football can reflect on the role it can play in effecting societal change.”

The tournament kicks off on Sunday, when the hosts face Ecuador in Al Khor.