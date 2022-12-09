Ex-LOI keeper Ciaran Kelly rues decision to leave Argentina v Netherlands game early 'to beat the traffic'

Former League of Ireland goalkeeper Ciaran Kelly has tweeted his regret at leaving the epic World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands early.
Kelly, who starred in two FAI Cup finals for Sligo Rovers, left the Lusail Stadium early "to beat the traffic."
However, a late comeback from the Dutch brought the game to extra-time and then a penalty shoot-out, which Argentina won 4-3.
Kelly was himself a penalty shoot-out hero in Sligo's back-to-back Cup wins over Shamrock Rovers (2010) and Shelbourne in 2011.
He saved four penalties in succession in the 2010 decider against the Hoops.
Kelly, who now lives in Qatar working as a football coach with Lusail Sports Club tweeted: "Not my brightest idea! When you make a decision to beat the traffic!"