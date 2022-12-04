| 6.5°C Dublin

Even magic of Kylian Mbappe struggling to add soul to France’s title defence

Daniel McDonnell

Les Bleus begin to hit their stride as they ease past Poland to reach the last eight

Kylian Mbappe, the player on a trajectory that could see him become the greatest World Cup goalscorer of them all, executes a stunning right-footer to the top corner. Briefly, the crowd turns mild. Those that have remained anyway.

The star quality of Mbappe helped to elevate this soulless occasion, a pair of stunning second-half strikes bringing life to a stadium that was devoid of it.

