Kylian Mbappe, the player on a trajectory that could see him become the greatest World Cup goalscorer of them all, executes a stunning right-footer to the top corner. Briefly, the crowd turns mild. Those that have remained anyway.

The star quality of Mbappe helped to elevate this soulless occasion, a pair of stunning second-half strikes bringing life to a stadium that was devoid of it.

He had already sent one delicious right-footer beyond the despairing dive of Wojciech Szczesny before his injury-time showstopper, the ninth of his short World Cup career, ensured that those who were present in the Al-Thumama Stadium will remember this round of 16 tie.

Official crowd figures aren’t even worth mentioning. If there did seem to be more present in the stadium at the beginning of the second half than at the start of the first, they were departing in droves long before Mbappe’s injury-time coup de grace.

His exploits managed to overshadow Olivier Giroud on the evening where he became France’s all-time record goalscorer on 52 goals. Mbappe assisted Giroud’s first-half strike before settling the tie after the interval.

​He’s now overtaken the World Cup career goal tally (8) of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona and has Miroslav Klose’s four-tournament haul of 16 goals in his sights. Mbappe, who turns 24 later this month, may only be halfway through his second crack at the competition. On a going day, he’s scarily good which is worrying for Ireland with the Aviva Stadium in March in mind.

There’s unlikely to be many tickets knocking around Dublin 4 on March 27. It was a different story here, a multi-layered anti-climax that points to a few realities around this competition.

Empty seats in prime positions have been a feature of the tournament, with resale values putting off prospective buyers that would like to attend. Then there’s the reality that fans of European teams have travelled in low numbers, with the French having a reputation for this which predates Qatar. Evidently, Polish fans were not tempted by the delights of Doha, despite being a football-mad country.

But what is also striking is the absence of neutral love for France that other countries have enjoyed. South Asian fans of Brazil, Argentina and even England have filled out the stadiums for their encounters, with Messi and Neymar shirts on the backs of fans from a variety of nationalities. The French quota is significantly smaller, despite the presence of a genuine world star in their ranks. Didier Deschamps’ charges are the reigning champions, remember.

The indifference towards France is ironic enough, given that the country is inextricably linked with the story of the tournament coming to these parts.

It has been well documented that a key element of the voting process ahead of the 2010 decision was UEFA president Michel Platini being invited to a lunch with then French president Nicolas Sarkozy and crown prince of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who is now the Emir.

The details of the meeting have veered into the realms of he-said, she-said territory, or he-said, he-said to be precise.

Platini insisted he decided before the gathering to vote for Qatar, even though it was widely anticipated he would back the USA bid. Sepp Blatter claimed Platini called him after the chat to say the voting plan had changed.

Platini does admit that it was apparent Sarkozy wanted him to back Qatar, but the ex-president has dismissed the idea he had the power to lean on the UEFA president to go in that direction.

What cannot be disputed is that Qatari-French relations and business dealings improved considerably in the subsequent years, even if there was an established relationship prior to that.

PSG, the club that Sarkozy supports, were in financial bother until the 2011 takeover by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Sports Investments which has allowed them to dominate domestically and bring the likes of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi to their club. Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports bought the broadcasting rights for Ligue 1 – the French top tier. Other trade deals between the countries raised eyebrows.

Ahead of this renewal, there was never any sense that France were going to get involved in the ‘OneLove’ movement with Hugo Lloris saying he wouldn’t wear the armband out of respect for Qatari law. Emmanuel Macron’s message was that sport should not be politicised. On the morning of this game another French figure of high standing, Arsene Wenger, who is now on FIFA’s payroll, suggested that teams who got caught up in political matters had the wrong mindset in what appeared to be an indirect dig at Germany.

Can France go back to back? They weren’t especially impressive here, and it might have been a different game if Piotr Zielinski had opted for precision over power when presented with a gilt-edged chance to give the underdogs the lead, yet Les Bleus have scored nine goals in their three meaningful fixtures while still leaving the impression they are hitting the stride.

They rotated in a defeat to Tunisia which was a dead rubber for them and that highlighted that their bench options have a way to go to replace their front-liners.

With Antoine Griezmann increasingly industrious as the bridge between midfield and attack with Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele on either side and Giroud in good heart leading the line, they have the weaponry to worry anyone.

Indeed there’s reason to believe that the greater the stage, the better the French performance will be. Even if they’re far from the biggest show in town.