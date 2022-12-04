| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Even magic of Kylian Mbappe proves a hard sell in soulless Qatar

Daniel McDonnell

Les Bleus begin to hit their stride as they ease past Poland to reach the last eight

French star Kylian Mbappe. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

French star Kylian Mbappe. Photo: Getty Images

French star Kylian Mbappe. Photo: Getty Images

French star Kylian Mbappe. Photo: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe, the player on a trajectory that could see him become the greatest World Cup goalscorer of them all, executes a stunning right-footer to the top corner. Briefly, the crowd turns mild. Those that have remained anyway.

The star quality of Mbappe helped to elevate this soulless occasion, a pair of stunning second-half strikes bringing life to a stadium that was devoid of it.

Most Watched

Privacy