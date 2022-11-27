England’s Harry Kane (right) and Wales’ Ben Davies in action against each other at Euro 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

One of international football's oldest fixtures returns in World Cup Group B this week when England face Wales. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 7.00pm Irish time on Tuesday at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2 and BBC1. The game is also being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Who's in the squads?

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison.

Wales squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James

What is the head-to-head record like?

The fixture first took place way back on 18 Jan 1879 in a game that finished 2-1 to England at Kennington Oval in London. Wales' first win came on 26 Feb 1881, a 1-0 at Alexandra Meadows in Blackburn and the advent of the British Home Championships in 1894 saw the game become an annual one for the next 90 years, other than breaks for the two World Wars.

That final Home Championship game in 1984 also finished 1-0 to Wales but overall England have a clear historical advantage with 68 wins against 14 for Wales and 21 draws. They last met back in 2020 in a 3-0 England friendly victory and England also won 2-1 during the Euro 2016 group stage.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Wales' 2-0 defeat to Iran leaves them needing a four-goal win to overhaul England, after they moved to four points following their scoreless draw with the USA. So Robert Page's men will also need a draw between Iran and the USA as well as a win themselves to avoid a likely early exit. We've reports and reaction on those two games for here.

It's been a controversial first week for many reasons and there's opinion from Joe Brolly, Eamonn Sweeney and Tommy Conlon for you below.

What are the match odds?

England are odds-on favourites at 2/5 with Wales 7/1 and the draw 10/3.

What the managers have to say?

Gareth Southgate:

“We are going to play an opponent that is wounded and, like everybody else, desperate to beat the English. We know what that will be.

“We have got to play an intelligent game and play well. Match the spirit.

“I would be very disappointed if someone says to me that their players will want it more than ours.

“I would be asking questions about what we stand for and what we have been for five years. We are not quite done.

“We need a point more to be certain of qualifying. We need three points and if we get that we top the group and I don’t think many groups will be topped with nine points.”

Robert Page:

“It’s out of our hands for going through, but we want to finish with a good performance and a win.

“We’re low at the moment, but we’ll get them back up for a tough game to finish with.

“We can’t sit and cry about it. Thankfully the game is just around the corner.

“We can go back out and give our supporters something to cheer about.

“They’ve shown a massive commitment to come out.

“We’ll bounce back, we’ll pick them up and we’ll go again.”