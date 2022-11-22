After opening with a big win over Iran, England will be hoping to bank a further three points in Group B when they face the United States. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 7.00pm Irish time on Friday atAl Bayt Stadium in Al Khor..

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2 and ITV. The game is also being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Who's in the squads?

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison.

USA squad:

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Joshua Sargent, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright

What is the head-to-head record like?

The countries have met on 11 occasions in the past, including twice at World Cups before. Their first game finished in a famous shock 1-0 win for the USA at the 1950 tournament in Brazil. They also played out A 1-1 draw in South Africa in the 2010 edition and were beaten 2-0 in the 1993 US Cup, meaning that England are still searching for a first tournament win over the Statesiders. They have, however, won all eight friendlies between the two countries.

Gareth Southgate's England began their campaign with a 6-2 hammering over Iran, while a late Gareth Bale penalty denied the USA a win over Wales. We've reports and reaction from both below.

The hosting of the tournament in Qatar has been shrouded in controversy since it was awarded to the Gulf state in 2010. Miguel Delaney has looked back at previous World Cups that have been overshadowed by the politics involved.

And the controversy hasn't stopped since the competition began with FIFA's threat to book any captain who wears the 'OneLove' inclusivity armband the latest talking point, alongside the Iranian team's refusal to sing their national anthem in solidarity with their country's women's struggles.

What are the match odds?

England are odds-on favourites at 8/15 with USA 5/1 and the draw 3/1.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Gareth Southgate and Gregg Berhalter on Independent.ie when they face the press ahead of the game.