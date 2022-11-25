| 8.3°C Dublin

live England v USA: Gareth Southgate's side aiming to win World Cup Group B in Al Khor

Timothy Weah of the US in action with England's Harry Maguire Expand

Close

Timothy Weah of the US in action with England's Harry Maguire

Timothy Weah of the US in action with England's Harry Maguire

Timothy Weah of the US in action with England's Harry Maguire

Dylan O'Connell

Following Monday's 6-2 win over Iran, England can all-but win Group B if they beat the USA this evening. Kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium is at 7pm.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy