Senegal fans show their support prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
A general view of the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between England and Senegal. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Senegal fans show their support prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)