End of an era as tired Welsh stars finally run out of road

This is how the majority of sporting stories end, even the great ones.

Only a lucky few in the highest level of professional sport get to go out on their own terms in a blaze glory.

For the others, the final whistle comes earlier than planned. Today’s men can become yesterday’s news very quickly.

The rise of the Welsh international side over the past decade has been an incredible tale. In August of 2011, they sat 117th in the Fifa world rankings, sandwiched between Haiti and Grenada, before embarking on a stunning rise that was started by the late Gary Speed and carried on by his successor Chris Coleman.

Within four years, they sat eighth in the rankings and at Euro 2016, their first-ever crack at that competition, they reached the semi-finals.

There’s layers to that story, including how there was an element of design to the darkest periods preceding the dawn, with transition favoured over short-term results – even if it meant writing off a campaign.

Stephen Kenny and his assistant, Keith Andrews, who were present in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for last night’s Welsh 3-0 drubbing at the hands of England, could reasonably cite Wales as a healthy example of short-term pain leading to long-term gain.

But while a Welsh decade of three major tournaments after 58 years without one advertises the virtues of patience, it also illustrates a simple truth, that it’s very difficult to reach the summit without the presence of match-winning players.

If Gareth Bale hadn’t come along at the right time, they might still be talking about 1958. Aaron Ramsey, a notch below Bale in terms of legacy, but an outstanding performer in his own right, has been a driving force through this period, too. Kenny’s Ireland desperately lack that game-changing quality for their own ambitions.

Age catching up on the talismanic duo helps to explain why Wales have been the weakest European team in this World Cup.

Bale (33) wasn’t able to return for the second half and question marks surround the future intentions of the LAFC player. Ramsey (31) is a diminished force, with the Nice player nearly making his mark on this game for the wrong reasons with a late tackle on Jordan Henderson that earned him a booking.

​The former Arsenal player knows the cost of a bad injury and stood over Henderson while he was being treated to make sure that he was OK. Fortunately for him, the Liverpool stalwart was alright to continue.

However, the sight of Joe Allen (32), the Ringo Starr of this Welsh band, limping off minutes later further drove home that the battery levels were drained.

With Phil Foden slaloming through the Welsh defence like a young Bale for the breakthrough goal, Rob Page’s unimaginative outfit could see what they were missing.

In truth, their main World Cup regret may not be this abrupt exit from Qatar because the performances haven’t really been out of sync with the team’s regression.

They found enough juice in the tank to defeat a tired Ukraine in Cardiff in June, with Bale stepping up when it mattered, as he has done consistently during his international career.

A return of one point from Wales’ next five Nations League matches indicated they were struggling to compete at the top table.

The real frustration of this era must be that they missed out on Russia four years ago, when the star men were closer to their prime.

It was James McClean’s crisp right-footed volley in Cardiff that ended their dreams. Fortune shone on Martin O’Neill’s side that evening. Bale and Ramsey were unavailable on that occasion, and Allen was poleaxed in the first half to further weaken the Welsh hand.

In the same way that the Ireland players who flopped at Euro 2012 regret that they didn’t make South Africa two years previously, Russia is a tale of what might have been for this Welsh generation. While they’ve had decent success at underage level in terms of tying down dual qualified options, the fact remains that the depth of their talent pool is now comparable with Ireland’s.

Yes, Page does have a stronger starting selection in terms of Premier League options, but they’re bottom-half-of-the-table performers, with the exception of Ben Davies, the Spurs defender, who was also forced off before the end of this fixture.

He was poor for England’s second goal, with a raising of the tempo from Gareth Southgate’s charges finding out the underdogs. They were impressive after the interval, yet suspicion lingers over the strength of what they were swatting aside, given that Wales were second best for long spells against the USA and taken apart by Iran.

With Bale, Davies and concussion victim Neco Williams out of the equation, Page wasn’t turning to a star-studded bench, whereas Southgate rotated top-class performers.

​The desperation for the ageing Allen to return from injury can be explained by the weakness of Page’s midfield option, with two League One players and a League Two performer in the travelling party in that department.

Hence, the realisation that it might be a long road back from here, much as they were written off after a drubbing by Denmark to end their Euro 2020 adventure. They’re 18 months older now, and there were emotional scenes after full-time when the squad went down to face their ‘Red Wall’ of fans who belted out their anthem.

Page said afterwards that he didn't believe it would be the last time we'd see Bale in a Wales jersey, citing the quick turnaround to the beginning of Euros qualifiers in March, yet he also acknowledged that the profile of his team may have to change in the near future.

Still, the cameras panned to Bale after the game, with the fans serenading their most famous performer. They stayed for longer than the victorious England players, recognising the significance of the moment but, also, the finality of it all.

Today, the show will go on without them.