| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

End of an era as tired Welsh stars finally run out of road

Daniel McDonnell

Talking point

Marcus Rashford gave England the lead from a free-kick at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, but Wales keeper Danny Ward should have done better. Photo: Reuters Expand
Gareth Bale Expand
Welsh fan Expand

Close

Marcus Rashford gave England the lead from a free-kick at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, but Wales keeper Danny Ward should have done better. Photo: Reuters

Marcus Rashford gave England the lead from a free-kick at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, but Wales keeper Danny Ward should have done better. Photo: Reuters

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale

Welsh fan

Welsh fan

/

Marcus Rashford gave England the lead from a free-kick at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, but Wales keeper Danny Ward should have done better. Photo: Reuters

This is how the majority of sporting stories end, even the great ones.

Only a lucky few in the highest level of professional sport get to go out on their own terms in a blaze glory.

Most Watched

Privacy