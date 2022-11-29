Ecuador sweat on Enner Valencia’s fitness in bid to make last 16

Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador’s last six World Cup goals, so his country are understandably worried after he was stretchered off the pitch in last week’s 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

Ecuador hope that the 33-year-old striker’s troublesome knees are right for a decisive final group match against Senegal today. He injured his right knee against the Dutch after spraining his left knee in the first game against Qatar.

However, manager Gustavo Alfaro said that Valencia (pictured) may be ready to start against Senegal, although he could have to come off the bench.

“He has a big heart and he wants to be in every battle with our national team,” Alfaro said.

“He wants to be there. He’s an extraordinary player and we’ll try and get him ready.”

Ecuador’s captain has three goals in two games in Qatar and is clearly key to its chances of reaching the knockout stage for only the second time. He scored three in three games in Ecuador’s last World Cup appearance in 2014, but that wasn’t enough to advance in Brazil.

The Ecuadorians have a slight advantage this time by needing a win or a draw to be certain of going through. Senegal have to win to be sure of advancing.

A Qatari victory over the Netherlands would make other permutations possible in Group A but that is highly unlikely given the already-eliminated host nation’s early struggles.

A prolonged stay at the World Cup would put more strain on Valencia’s knees and an ongoing ankle problem but he’d take the pain for some World Cup joy after 10 years of service to the national team.

Ecuador have already beat Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game and then stretched the Netherlands in a 1-1 draw. These results may be forgotten if Ecuador doesn’t progress to the last 16.

“There’s such a thin line between qualifying and not,” Alfaro said. “If we don’t qualify people will say we haven’t done our job and if we do, people will be euphoric. Hopefully we will go through.”

While Ecuador hold out hope for Valencia’s fitness, Senegal, who lost 2-0 to the Dutch and beat Qatar 3-1, know what they must do to advance.

“We’re dealing with the pressure and the stress. For me, it’s a good stress,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “We are not going to overthink it. There are no two ways about it, we have to win the game to advance.”