Easy-going Robinson talks himself into a Covid storm

And here’s to you, Callum Robinson.

Presumably, the Irish players’ WhatsApp group is back in action after Monday’s unfortunately timed social shutdown and the West Brom player most likely left his press conference yesterday with a tale to share.

Chances are it will be a cautionary one for the other members of Stephen Kenny’s squad who have declined to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

It involves Robinson, a press conference regular on Irish duty because of an easy-going nature and a willingness to say yes when others say no, embracing questions which have now presented him as the face of that group.

In recent weeks and months, we’ve heard managers at a variety of levels speaking about how there are players within their dressing-room reluctant to take the jab.

Last week, reports in England suggested that only a third of players have received both doses while three clubs haven’t even got a 10pc take-up from their squad.

But the identity of the players saying no have largely been kept private. Ahead of the Euros, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt said he was in that camp, effectively stating that it was his body and his choice.

Later in the same day, in response to the backlash, the Juventus player put out a social media message with a completely different tone where he said he was in favour of the vaccine and would be taking it as soon as possible.

Whether you agree with their opinion or not, the reticence of these players to reveal themselves is understandable to a degree.

Kenny would prefer if all his squad were vaccinated but admitted there’s a sizeable number who are doing their own thing.

Read More

Robinson’s name will now be the reference point when the subject is raised. After a standard enough press conference where he joined the list of players to endorse a long-term stay for Stephen Kenny and his staff, the 26-year-old was asked about his August bout of Covid, his second taste of the virus, which ruled him out of the loss to Portugal and curtailed his involvement against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

“The second time I had a little bit of a bad chest which was a little bit annoying so it took probably longer to get back to my full fitness and get my energy back because I think it took a little bit more out of me than it did the first time,” he explained.

General queries about Jurgen Klopp’s frustration at players taking an anti-vaccine stance eventually revealed Robinson’s personal stance.

“Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it but at this moment in time I haven’t been vaccinated, no,” he said.

And it went from there, eventually leading to the FAI press officer interjecting around six minutes later to ask if we could move on from Covid to football-related matters. “But it is about football,” replied a voice from the audience.

Another suggested that Robinson was doing well, indicating that he should be allowed to continue speaking on the topic; even Robinson appeared to be unsure about the sentiment there.

Prior to that, he had been asked about missing important games for Covid reasons.

“I definitely lost caps through the coronavirus, which is so annoying that the virus can take away caps,” he said, which was perhaps the point where he entered the ‘not doing himself any favours’ zone.

Eventually, an order to return to other matters was heeded and Robinson dealt with questions about the well-being of injury victim Dara O’Shea and his favourite position within the forward line.

This was always going to be a footnote, though, and Robinson’s familiar grin was absent as he rose to leave his seat. He knows he will be facing these questions again.

Others will run away from them.