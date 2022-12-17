Eamonn Sweeney’s A-Z of the Qatar World Cup

A is for Antoine of Atletico

Griezmann has been the most influential player in the tournament so far. His crosses for Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud to score the winners against Denmark and England were probably the assists of the tournament. He took to his unaccustomed midfield role like a canard to eau.

B is for brutal

In their three defeats Qatar looked like not just the weakest host nation but one of the worst teams ever to play in the finals. A shockingly poor display from a team which just three years ago beat Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Japan to win the Asian Cup.

C is for crazy

The quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands with its 18 yellow cards, 11 minutes of injury time, last-gasp equaliser and overpowering sense of bad feeling which even carried through to the penalty shoot-out was a masterpiece of madness and the most memorable match.

D is for decimated

France started the tournament without four first-choice players, lost another in the opening minutes of the first game and two more starters before the semi-final. In that semi they fielded nine players who are 25 or under. No-one produces more world class young players.

E is for ecstasy

The scenes of joy on the streets of Casablanca and among the Moroccan fans at the finals will live long in the memory. Sofiane Boufal’s jig of joy with his mother was perhaps the most beautiful moment of the World Cup.

F is for flops

Germany’s and Belgium’s exits garnered most headlines but Denmark might have been most disappointing. After a European Championship semi-final and a double over France in the Nations League, they couldn’t have expected just one point from three games.

G is for group stage finales

Between the injury-time goal which put South Korea through at the expense of Uruguay and the crazy few minutes when Costa Rica looked like they might qualify ahead of the Spanish team which had beaten them 7-0, the final round of group games provided some of the most viscerally exciting moments.

H is for hubris

Displayed in the usual industrial quantities by England who yet again entered the knock-out stages convinced their name was on the cup. The customary comeuppance followed. The conversion of defeat by France into a gallant performance for the ages displayed a refusal to face reality.

I is for ignominious

Cristiano Ronaldo entered the World Cup hoping for respite from a turbulent domestic season but things only got worse. Portugal manager Fernando Santos joined Erik ten Hag in losing faith in the great striker who departed the tournament in tears having started his last two games on the bench.

J is for Julian

Argentina’s Alvarez has been the attacking revelation of these finals, his status copper fastened by the remarkable solo effort against Croatia. He’s also escaped the curse which afflicted his Manchester City teammates: Portugal’s Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, Belgium’s Kevin de Bruyne, Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan and England’s John Stones and Kyle Walker.

K is for Kylian

Mbappe’s two goals against Poland were among the competition’s best. The sight of him in full flight is as thrilling an image as these finals have produced. A big final performance can see Messi’s heir apparent assume the throne.

L is for Leap

Of prodigious proportions, produced by Youssef En-Neysri to score the winner for Morocco in the quarter-final against Portugal. It seemed to symbolise the Atlas Lions’ ability to keep reaching new heights during a run which won the hearts of the world.

M is for Messi

who stands on the verge of the perfect finale to an almost perfect career. The run to set up Alvarez’s second goal in the semi-final seemed a distillation of pure Messi. A win today will put him ahead of even Pele and Maradona in the all-time great standings. What pleasure he’s given us.

N is for Neymar

Who can’t be blamed for Brazil’s exit. His goal against Croatia was a great effort when his team needed it most. Brazil let Neymar down rather than the other way round. After 20 winless years the old mystique has gone.

O is for overachievers

Australia looked in disarray when taking just six points from their last seven qualifying group games. Yet two play-offs got them a place in Qatar where they became the lowest-ranked team to make the knock-out stages and gave Argentina a hell of a game.

P is for penalty shoot-outs

When Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalties against Japan he equalled the single game World Cup record. His even more crucial stop from Rodrygo against Brazil equalled the all-time tournament record.

Q is for questionable decisions

Refereeing in these finals was the worst in living memory. The decision that the ball had not crossed the end-line before Japan’s winner against Spain attracted most attention. But even worse was the crucial penalty awarded to Portugal against Uruguay for an obviously accidental handball.

R is for realignment

Morocco becoming the first African nation to make the semis was the most spectacular example of a shift in the balance of power. Three Asian section teams in the last 16 was also a first as was a total of six teams from outside Europe and South America. The times they are a changin’.

S is for sitters

If strikers have nightmares they probably resemble Romelu Lukaku’s performance against Croatia. In a remarkable second half spell the Belgian managed to miss four gilt-edged chances. Probably the greatest exhibition of terrible finishing ever seen.

T is for tiki-taka

The trademark intricate passing style employed by Spain looked embarrassingly impotent as they laboured unsuccessfully to break down Morocco’s defence. Luis Enrique’s resignation seemed like an admission that the philosophy which once ruled the world has run its course.

U is for under-rated

With all the focus on Morocco ,the underdog achievements of Japan shouldn’t be forgotten. Their come-from-behind wins against Germany and Spain were thrilling while they were unlucky to exit on penalties against Croatia. Ritsu Doan who came off the bench to equalise against Germany and Spain was the super sub of the finals.

V is for veterans

Croatia’s second successive run to the semi-final was powered by 37-year-old Luka Modric and the 33-year-old duo of Ivan Perisic and Dejan Lovren. Perhaps it’s not surprising they ran out of gas against Argentina but before that the team got every last drop out of themselves. There’s been no finer modern midfielder than Modric.

W is for wake-up call

Argentina’s shock defeat by Saudi Arabia proved a blessing in disguise. The loss prompted Lionel Scaloni to bring in the young trio of Enzo Fernandez (21), Alexis Mac Allister (23) and Julian Alvarez (22) who’ve proved their biggest assets apart from Messi. Should Argentina triumph today, the Saudis deserve thanks for jolting them out of complacency.

X is for x-factor

Lacking from RTÉ coverage compared to the great days when Eamon Dunphy and John Giles got everyone talking as ITV outclassed all opposition with Roy Keane, Ally McCoist and Graeme Souness outstanding. Though our national broadcaster was a lot better than BBC whose witless combination of jingoism and triviality marked a new low for its sporting coverage.

Y is for youth

In addition to Argentina’s tyro trio, France’s Aurelien Tchouameni (22), England’s Bukayo Saka (21) and Jude Bellingham (19), Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi (22) and Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol (20) all made outsize contributions for relatively inexperienced players. Spain’s Gavi (18) and Pedri (20) sparkled brightest early on before their eclipse against Morocco showed youthful exuberance also has drawbacks.

Z is for zero

The amount of courage showed by the nations which chickened out of wearing the ‘One Love’ armbands. The contrast to Morocco’s brandishing of the Palestinian flag during their celebrations as a sign of solidarity was striking. Morocco stood up for what they believed in.