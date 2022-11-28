Disappointment for Cristiano Ronaldo as FIFA credit Portugal goal to Bruno Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had scored his second goal of the 2022 World Cup - but FIFA awarded Portugal's opener against Uruguay to Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal broke the deadlock in their Group H clash ten minutes into the second half, with Ronaldo celebrating wildly after appearing to head Fernandes' cross to the net.

However, despite the star striker intimating the he got the final touch, replays clearly showed no contact with the ball and FIFA subsequently gave the goal to Ronaldo's ex-Man United team-mate.

Portugal are on course for a place in the knockout stage, having already banked three points following a 3-2 win over Ghana in their first game.

Ronaldo scored Portugal's first goal of the tournament from the penalty spot.