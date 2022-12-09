‘Dance in a nightclub’ – Roy Keane reignites war of words with Brazil boss Tite

Roy Keane has doubled down on his belief that the Brazil players and manager Tite acted in a disrespectful way during their last 16 romp over South Korea.

Neymar and Co performed celebratory dances after each goal in their 4-1 win with Tite also getting involved.

That provoked the ire of Keane – and others – who criticised the Brazilian camp afterwards.

The Irishman likened the scenes to watching ‘Strictly’ and added that he was not “happy about it at all”.

Tite responded to the criticism, saying: “I am very sorry but I will not make comment on those who do not know Brazilian history or Brazilian culture, the way each and every one of us is,” Tite said.

“To those, I leave that noise aside. I want my connection to be to my job, to the people who I relate to, to those who relate to my work. They know how much I respect the Brazilian history.

“Those are the ones I give my heart to. I respect the culture.

Speaking to SkyBet, Keane recalled his memories of watching Brazil in World Cups growing up and reiterated his belief that the dancing celebrations should be kept away from the pitch.

"I love watching Brazil and what they stand for,” said Keane

“When you think of the World Cup you think of Brazil, I love watching them because they are brilliant at football, but not when they are dancing, or the manager starts dancing, it's not respectful.

“I don’t get how a manager can dance when the game is still going ahead, he’s got an opposition manager 10 yards away from him, you’ve got to watch that. The game is about respect. Dance afterwards in the dressing room, or in the nightclub, that’s not a problem.

“But why is it okay for Brazil to do it during the game? If everyone has a dance after a goal, the games will be going on for three days.

“Do you know what they should start doing, when coaches do their pro licence, show the managers how to do a little dance on the sideline, forget tactics.”