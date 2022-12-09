‘Cristiano was not very happy about it’ – Portugal boss Santos reveals details of ‘frank conversation’ with Ronaldo

Portugal coach Fernando Santos revealed he had a “frank conversation” with Cristiano Ronaldo to explain why he was dropping him, but insisted the veteran forward did not threaten to leave the World Cup.

Reports in Portugal claim Ronaldo was ready to walk out on his country after learning he would be on the bench for the last-16 clash with Switzerland.

The 37-year-old came on in the closing stages as Portugal booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win.

Santos said: “We did have a conversation and it would been very bad if we did not have that conversation. He’s the captain of our squad.

“So when we had this conversation it was on match day, after lunch, in my office. I explained why he would not be one of the starters, so he would not be surprised. I told him in terms of strategy it is better if you don’t play,

“Cristiano, for obvious reasons, was not very happy about it, he has always been a starting player. He said ‘do you really think it’s a good idea?’

“But we had a normal conversation. I explained my viewpoints, he accepted. We had a frank and normal conversation. He has never told me he wanted to leave our national team.”