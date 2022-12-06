Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped to the substitute's bench for Portugal's World Cup round of 16 clash with Switzerland.

Portugal manager Fernando Sancho was reportedly angry with Ronaldo's reaction after being substituted against South Korea and has responded by putting his star forward on the bench.

“I saw the images – I didn’t like it,” said Santos. “Not at all. I really didn’t like it.”

Ronaldo has started all three of Portugal’s matches so far, scoring once with a controversial penalty, but has been brought off earlier in each game, culminating with his 65th-minute substitution following a flat performance against South Korea.

Santos repeated that he had heard Ronaldo speaking to a South Korean player when he came off but stressed that he could not hear everything that had been said.

Ronaldo had denied aiming his anger at Santos, saying that “the Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority . . . there was no disagreement [with Santos].”

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month under a cloud and has cast a shadow over Santos' side during their time in Qatar.