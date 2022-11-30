Christian Pulisic to rescue for USA but striker gets injured when scoring winner in tense affair

Christian Pulisic wasn’t born the last time the United States played Iran at a World Cup. But, 24 years on from ‘the mother of all games’, he was the hero of the piece as his side gained a measure of revenge and a place in the last 16 in Qatar.

His winning goal, just before half-time of this 1-0 win at Thumama Stadium, gave the USA the three points they needed to progress in second place from Group B alongside England.

He had come close against the Three Lions four days ago, hitting Jordan Pickford’s crossbar in a game the USA should have won, but made no mistake when presented with the best opening in this one to score a first World Cup goal.

The injury gained while firing home and that forced him off will have a country sweating between now and a date with Holland on Saturday, but that can wait for another day .

“Why is it that you should not ask your government to take away its military fleet from the Persian Gulf?” coach Gregg Berhalter was asked in his pre-match press conference. The question, about as far away from team news and tactics as you can get, succinctly set the scene ahead of this most political of contests.

Read More

Both sides had attempted to play down the tinderbox backdrop in the build-up, Iran, playing at this World Cup with the worst anti-government protests in more than 40 years unfolding back home.

The civil unrest following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in custody has seen at least 451 people killed since protests began in September, as well as more than 18,000 arrested, the situation described as a “fully fledged human rights crisis” by the UN.

The team playing here under all that weight had shown support for protesters ahead of the opening game with England, staying silent as their national anthem was played but, just as they did against Wales, they reluctantly sang again here amid claims of threats of violence and warnings from the state.

Berhalter’s counterpart, Carlos Queiroz, had not helped tensions beforehand, first in a social media row with German legend – and former US coach – Jurgen Klinsmann, and then with a barely veiled dig when referencing “human rights, racism and kids dying in schools with shootings” in his own press availability. US Soccer themselves had earlier removed the emblem of the Islamic Republic from the Iranian flag on social media for 24 hours before the game to “show support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights”.

The two sides posed for a joint team photograph and exchanged white roses back in 1998. In that match – a famous 2-1 win for Iran – players “did more in 90 minutes than the politicians did in 20 years,” it would later be observed. The fallout to this one remains to be seen. Needing the win to secure progression, the US started the stronger, the bright Yunus Musah lashing over a volley before Pulisic had a header routinely saved by the returning Alireza Beiranvand.

Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest were a constant threat on the flanks as the US continued to play on the front foot, the pair both flashing dangerous crosses into the box with no reward before Timothy Weah, scorer against Wales, should’ve done better when firing straight at Beiranvand.

Their positivity, however, would soon be rewarded. Pulisic hadn’t scored a goal for his country away from American soil for five years but picked a perfect time here, timing his run into the box to turn in Dest’s header back.

He would limp off, the collision with Beiranvand, after ball had hit the net, forcing an early end to his night. Weah thought he had added a second moments later only for the linesman’s flag to chalk off a fine poked finish into the far corner. With Wales losing to England, Iran needed just a point, just a goal. Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos, thrown on at the break, went close as they pushed to get it, heading over their best opportunity of the game shortly after his arrival.

That three of Iran’s four goals at this tournament had come after the 90th minute ensured hope would not fade for their fans, this team with so very much to play for giving everything they had to the last. But, unlike so famously against Wales, time would run out this time, defender Morteza Pouraliganji heading the last chance of all just wide, this journey in Qatar at an end.

The US’s continues. And, as so many times before, they have Pulisic to thank.